JeweLuxe 2022 back to dazzle with some of the world’s most unique bling

SINGAPORE – At first glance, the baby octopuses look alive. Their writhing tentacles reach up, as if searching for food.

But human hands, not nature, created them, with about 280 hours devoted to just one pair of octopus earrings.

Studded with amethysts, diamonds and purple sapphires, these works of wearable art were crafted by Masterstrokes by Jewels Emporium, an Indian jewellery house known for its French enamelling techniques.

The earrings are one of the highlights of JeweLuxe 2022, an annual luxury jewellery fair featuring some of the most celebrated houses and designers from around the world.

From Oct 21 to 30, Singapore, also represented at the event, will be the setting for more than US$200 million (S$287 million) worth of jewels and gemstones.

Back with a bang after two years of remaining fairly low-key, the fair also returns to its 10-day duration and trademark tent set-up outside Ngee Ann City, which had been its mainstay venue since its inception in 2017.

Due to the pandemic, the 2020 edition was held over four months at various partner retailers’ premises all over the island, while in 2021, it was hosted at JeweLuxe’s pop-up gallery at Scotts Square for a year.

JeweLuxe also serves as the anchor event for UltraLuxe, a Singapore Tourism Board-supported festival that promotes haute design and meticulous craftsmanship in not just jewellery, but also watches, fashion and lifestyle pieces.

Growing out of JeweLuxe, one of Asia’s premier jewellery events, the inaugural UltraLuxe includes appreciation workshops and runway shows in its line-up.

“UltraLuxe marks a pivotal point in the evolution of JeweLuxe. Over the past two pandemic years, the luxury market has seen continued momentum and interest, and is expected to grow further this year,” says Ms Angela Loh, JeweLuxe founder and creator of UltraLuxe.

She adds that appreciation of creations by independent brands has increased as well-heeled consumers around the world “rally behind niche brands in their respective cities”.

Of more than 60 jewellery brands exhibiting at the fair this year, 26 are from Singapore.

“Singapore brands have a certain flair that merges the pragmatic with the whimsical,” says Ms Loh, noting that this quality caters to a “society of more rational and practical shoppers”.