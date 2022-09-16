From coloured gemstones to rare diamonds: Jewellery fair to unveil latest trends and showcase 1,000 exhibitors

The fine jewellery industry is expected to experience positive growth, according to a report by McKinsey & Company, which estimates a global annual growth at 3 to 4 per cent from now to 2025. Another study by Bain & Company expects 2022’s fine diamond jewellery sales to overtake pre-pandemic levels.
Whether it’s meant as a self-pampering treat, or as an acquisition to one’s collection of noteworthy bling, one thing is clear: Consumers have strong appetites for noteworthy jewellery and stones. And for four days, many of these dazzling creations will make a stop in Singapore.
After a two-year hiatus, the Jewellery & Gem World business-to-business (B2B) trade show will be making its return. It will be held in Singapore for the first time this year instead of its usual location in Hong Kong. The Lion City was chosen for its easier accessibility to international visitors and its ability to host large-scale events.
Ms Celine Lau, director of jewellery fairs at Informa Markets Jewellery, the organisers of the trade show, says: “Everyone in the trade is talking about the importance of kickstarting our community’s return to business, and Jewellery & Gem World (JGW) Singapore is our way of doing just that.
“More than ever, this B2B jewellery marketplace is vital for an industry that thrives on connections, collaboration and creativity.”
Held at the Singapore Expo from Sept 27 to 30, the exclusive event will be open to industry trade buyers and invited visitors, and is looking to amass close to 1,000 exhibitors from over 30 countries.
It will also offer local businesses a rare opportunity to be able to visit the show and interact with global industry heavyweights, while offering international visitors a chance to cultivate partnerships with prospective Asian players.
To connect, collaborate and create
Speaking on behalf of the Gold & Silver Italian Group, a consortium representing more than a hundred jewellery manufacturers producing “Made in Italy” collections, president Paolo Passuello is expecting more than 25 of its member-companies to be in attendance, with the goal of re-establishing client relationships.
“We look forward to seeing people from the neighbouring countries and gaining a better understanding of how business in our sector has changed in the last three years, and where the new opportunities – if any – are,” says Mr Passuello.
With more than 20 distinct product zones and country and association pavilions, JGW Singapore will offer attendees a wide assortment of goods across all major product categories. This includes finished jewellery in various styles – from high-end creations to everyday essentials – vintage collections, high-graded pearls, rare diamonds and coloured gemstones.
Attendees will also get a chance to see lab-grown diamonds and the technology behind it. This segment has become increasingly popular with customers who are drawn to it for its price point, size and design options.
A must-visit at JGW Singapore is the Premier Pavilion space dedicated to bringing together some of the brightest names in luxury jewellery and gemstone manufacturing. This is where visitors can experience stunning jewellery pieces and investment-grade gems up close.
Jewellery trends on show
For visitors at JGW Singapore, there will be plenty of exciting and novel things to discover – from classic stones to inventive designs. Amidst all the arrays of wares on display, three distinct trends are poised to take the lead.
Diamonds in dazzling hues
Driven by celebrity choices, fancy colour diamonds are increasingly sought after by consumers for engagement rings, says Lau, who cites American performer Jennifer Lopez’s recent green diamond engagement ring as an example.
This trend will be widely seen during JGW, together with modern, bold and on-trend interpretations such as rare-shaped diamonds.
One company that’s poised to impress visitors is the Antwerp-based Taché Company N V, whose history of dealing with exceptional diamonds includes the 342-carat Queen of Kalahari and The Rose of Kao, a 29.59-carat fancy pink diamond. This year, it will be bringing in a glittering repertory of certified stones, melees and fancy colour diamonds.
Within the Premier Pavilion, exhibitor House of Gems Limited will showcase a standout diamond cut into the shape of a rhino, plus a collection of green, yellow, blue and pink diamonds.
Another exhibitor, KGK Jewellery, will unveil its multi-use jewellery that sees diamond necklaces and chokers doubling as bracelets. “Multifunctional jewellery pieces are taking off as consumers appreciate the flexibility and versatility the concept offers,” explains Lau.
Gorgeous coloured gemstones to suit every mood
It’s not just fancy colour diamonds that are getting all the attention. Jewelleries set with coloured gemstones are in demand to add spark to outfits after the gloom of the pandemic.
While the Big Three – emerald, ruby and sapphire – maintain their supremacy in the coloured-gemstone world, rising stars such as Paraiba tourmaline, spinel, Padparadscha sapphire and peridot are gaining popularity among consumers seeking new and invigorating options.
“Pantone’s Colour of the Year for 2022, Very Peri, has also given the already popular blue stones a further boost,” notes Lau.
Catering to these varying tastes, German company Paul Wild OHG will present gemstone suites, pairs and single stones that will include a pair of pear-shaped Tanzanian spinels with a combined weight of 22.37 carats, as well as a 14.56-carat tanzanite.
Hong Kong-based Miranda Group is showcasing an array of gemstones including Paraiba tourmalines, morganites and rubellites. Thailand’s Duang Kaew Jewelry Manufacturer is debuting the “Alyssa” – a ruby and sapphire jewellery collection created by its team of designers, gemstone experts and craftsmen.
Classic pearls with contemporary appeal
Shedding any notion that it is old-fashioned or something that belongs in your grandmother’s jewellery box, pearl jewellery has been going through a big transformation and gaining popularity among the younger set, as more modern and sophisticated designs emerge in the market.
Male customers have also begun to take notice of pearl jewellery, especially pearl chokers, as more gender-neutral options are made available, says Lau.
This shift is also reflected at JGW Singapore. For example, Japanese brand P&J will be debuting its contemporary line of Akoya pearl jewellery. A must-see stop amongst trade buyers who are seeking out designs that meld modern and classic aesthetics, the collection will include an 18-karat gold open bangle featuring minimalist lines that end with Akoya pearl caps, as well as 18-karat gold hoop earrings decorated with Akoya pearls.
Otsuki Pearl of Kobe is also bringing an array of medium- to high-quality Akoya, South Sea and Tahitian pearls, which will be sold as loose pieces and strands, while Kuwayama Corporation plans to delight visitors with its inventory of golden South Sea pearls cultured in Japan.
Find out more about Jewellery & Gem World Singapore 2022’s exhibitors.
Preview the products on display at the fair.
Register your interest to receive an exclusive invitation to attend.