From coloured gemstones to rare diamonds: Jewellery fair to unveil latest trends and showcase 1,000 exhibitors

The fine jewellery industry is expected to experience positive growth, according to a report by McKinsey & Company, which estimates a global annual growth at 3 to 4 per cent from now to 2025. Another study by Bain & Company expects 2022’s fine diamond jewellery sales to overtake pre-pandemic levels.

Whether it’s meant as a self-pampering treat, or as an acquisition to one’s collection of noteworthy bling, one thing is clear: Consumers have strong appetites for noteworthy jewellery and stones. And for four days, many of these dazzling creations will make a stop in Singapore.

After a two-year hiatus, the Jewellery & Gem World business-to-business (B2B) trade show will be making its return. It will be held in Singapore for the first time this year instead of its usual location in Hong Kong. The Lion City was chosen for its easier accessibility to international visitors and its ability to host large-scale events.

Ms Celine Lau, director of jewellery fairs at Informa Markets Jewellery, the organisers of the trade show, says: “Everyone in the trade is talking about the importance of kickstarting our community’s return to business, and Jewellery & Gem World (JGW) Singapore is our way of doing just that.

“More than ever, this B2B jewellery marketplace is vital for an industry that thrives on connections, collaboration and creativity.”

Held at the Singapore Expo from Sept 27 to 30, the exclusive event will be open to industry trade buyers and invited visitors, and is looking to amass close to 1,000 exhibitors from over 30 countries.

It will also offer local businesses a rare opportunity to be able to visit the show and interact with global industry heavyweights, while offering international visitors a chance to cultivate partnerships with prospective Asian players.