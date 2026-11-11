Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang boasted in interviews that he did not even know where his jackets came from, saying his wife and daughter bought them for him.

It has been a hard week, even for the thick-skinned.

The news that Jensen Huang, a co-founder of Nvidia, admitted to an affair with a woman whom US intelligence regards as a Chinese spy, has shaken not only Silicon Valley and geopolitics. It also has been an earthquake for the leather-jacket-wearing community.