Jensen Huang betrayed the leather jacket community
Anand Giridharadas
- Jensen Huang’s affair with a woman US intelligence says was a Chinese spy has shocked Silicon Valley and raised jokes about leather-jacket wearers being seen as targets.
- The writer says Huang’s black leather jacket style, once a symbol of rebellion, became linked with power, AI fame, and a possible “honeypot” risk.
- Midlife leather-jacket fans now face a joke-filled identity crisis: keep the look, or give it up after Huang made it look like a billionaire costume.
AI generated
It has been a hard week, even for the thick-skinned.
The news that Jensen Huang, a co-founder of Nvidia, admitted to an affair with a woman whom US intelligence regards as a Chinese spy, has shaken not only Silicon Valley and geopolitics. It also has been an earthquake for the leather-jacket-wearing community.