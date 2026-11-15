Japanese artist Takashi Murakami launches watch brand with skull-shaped timepieces

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Although he has collaborated with Hublot to produce watches, Takashi Murakami wanted his own watch brand.

SINGAPORE – Japanese artist Takashi Murakami has a confession about waiting. His debut watch, from his new brand Takashi Murakami Time Objects, was built in Switzerland by a team he could not help. He had to stay out of the way while they worked.

“It’s like when your wife is giving birth and all you can do as the husband is pray,” says the 64-year-old through an interpreter in his suite at The Singapore Edition hotel. Downstairs, the Singapore independent watch fair IAMWATCH (Nov 12-15) is in full swing.

It is a surprising line from the godfather of Superflat, the impish Japanese contemporary master who took anime tropes and otaku subculture, married them to centuries-old Edo traditions, and turned the global art market inside out. Over three decades, his grinning, multicoloured flowers are among the most recognisable images in contemporary art. They have appeared in galleries and museums, and on luxury goods including Louis Vuitton bags.

He is not a man who usually sits on his hands. In 1996, he founded the Hiropon Factory in Tokyo, which grew into the company Kaikai Kiki. It produces his work, backs younger artists and reaches into shops, animation and film. Murakami is as much an entrepreneur as a painter.

Yet, he wanted something that, until now, no collaboration could give him. He wanted a watch that was entirely his own.

“I’ve wanted to create my own watch for more than 20 years, but I never thought it was possible,” he says.

Hublot made it possible to try. The partnership began in 2021 with the Classic Fusion Takashi Murakami All Black. It later gave him a 2023 Black Ceramic Rainbow, with petals that spun. It was a good arrangement, but he says it was never a complete one.

“I still couldn’t call the watch my own,” he says.

Although it has a price, ownership, he feels, lets an artist speak directly to the maker and fuss over every detail

“As an artist, the small details are what matter most to me,” he says.

His chance came in 2025 when Miwa Sakai – Hublot’s former President for Asia Pacific – was leaving the company. He asked for her help. She approached several manufacturers before introducing him to Swiss watchmaker Marco Tedeschi who had spent more than a decade at Hublot. Also the former Romain Jérôme chief and Kross Studio founder, Tedeschi is known for turning horological orthodoxy on its head.

Murakami’s brief was still taking shape. What he wanted, he recalls, was a complicated little machine on the wrist that would make him think about time travel.

Someone suggested launching at IAMWATCH and there was no going back. What followed was a sprint as watches like this normally take at least 18 months to develop.

To make the Singapore launch, teams that would normally work in sequence worked in parallel. In the final fortnight, they worked through the night.

Tedeschi says: “I like a challenge, and this was a great one.”

The result is the Skull Flowers collection – Skull Flowers Cylindrical Jumping Hours Tourbillon – comprising five skull-shaped watches. Each has rotating flower eyes, a jumping-hour display and a flying tourbillon. The five references range from the Black Rainbow and All Black editions – each limited to 12 pieces— to three gem-set Full Pave interpretations, priced from CHF85,000 ($130,600) to CHF148,000.

The case is a sculpted skull in Grade 5 titanium, about 44mm across. The team reportedly looked at more than 600 skull shapes before settling on one. In the eye sockets sit two of Murakami’s smiling flowers, their petals turning on ball bearings as the wrist moves.

Each of the five references in the Skull Flowers collection has rotating flower eyes, a jumping-hour display and a flying tourbillon. PHOTO: TIME OBJECTS

The brand’s guiding idea is called The Chronos Paradox, which sets life against death and an instant against eternity. The skull was not a stylistic whim. It comes from something close to home.

Murakami’s father had Alzheimer’s disease. It began when he was 70, and he lived with it for more than a decade before dying at 82. The son has wondered whether he inherited the risk. He speaks about it evenly, without drama.

“I want to end my own story myself,” says Murakami, adding that he has thought about euthanasia and what he would want if his mind began to slip.

“I don’t want to lose that sense of control. I want to keep creating.”

He is, however, also a realist about luck. He mentions the late Dutch abstract expressionist artist Willem de Kooning, who kept making remarkable paintings even with Alzheimer’s, and allows himself a small hope that he might do the same.

“But who knows? It’s a matter of chance. I’m still alive. I’m lucky. That’s why we have to think about death.”

Is the skull smiling at death, or is death smiling at him? He declines to pick. Skulls turn up in religion and art all over the world, he says, so the image feels ordinary.

“Drawing a flower and drawing a skull feel the same to me.”

Here is where the watch turns mischievous. Look at the skull’s eyes, where you would expect a dial, and you will not find the time. You have to turn the watch. The hours sit at six o’clock in a small side window, on a cylinder that snaps to the next number as each hour begins. Minutes follow on a trailing disc.

The time display: the hours sit at six o’clock in a small side window, on a cylinder that snaps to the next number as each hour begins. Minutes follow on a trailing disc. PHOTO: TIME OBJECTS

Murakami defends this with a story from art school. He once scoffed at the American painter Robert Ryman, best known for his monochrome white paintings. How could that be art?

Over time, however, he saw that the emptiness invited viewers to bring their own thoughts to it.

“It’s now in the textbooks of modern art,” says Murakami, who wants the watch to do the same.

“The display doesn’t have to be right in your face.”

Asked what he hopes wearers will think about, he is blunt. “Their own death.”

A watch measures time, he says, and time is what you have left. Whether you look or not, the movement inside keeps counting. The precision of the mechanism gives that reminder weight.

The 44cm case is a sculpted skull in Grade 5 titanium. PHOTO: TIME OBJECTS

Tedeschi, for his part, got the job of making a very small machine behave. He normally follows a rule: form follows the movement.

Here he had to do the opposite and fit the movement to the skull.

A skull has no removable bezel, so reaching the movement was the first puzzle. Sealing it to 30 metres behind five oddly shaped sapphire crystals was the second. The third was the display: a jumping hour wrapped in three dimensions around the calibre, which Tedeschi says he had not seen done before.

The result is the hand-wound calibre KM 7012 TM, with 409 components, 81 jewels and a flying tourbillon visible through the back. The power reserve is 125 hours, a little over five days. Even the tourbillon bridge is shaped like a flower.

Beyond his own private anxieties, Murakami is acutely attuned to the tremors of a fragile world. He watches the escalating geopolitical conflicts in Europe and the Middle East with a heavy heart, and wonders whether the world is watching the beginning of another world war.

““Yet, there is something extraordinarily beautiful about being able to make art at a moment like this, even as humanity seems to be drifting into darkness.”

Will there be a second chapter for his fledgling watch brand?

Murakami does not make grand, five-year corporate promises. “If we are lucky, and our team stays healthy, we will carry on,” he says.