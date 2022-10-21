IWC showcases special military watches, for the first time, at its Top Gun Exhibition

SINGAPORE – IWC has gone green, literally.

The Swiss luxury watchmaker has mounted a stylish monochromatic pop-up in the heart of Orchard Road. Taking up the Level 3 space in Design Orchard, the IWC Top Gun exhibition will be decked out entirely in striking shades of green to represent “Woodland”, one of the colours in the brand’s ceramic portfolio.

The hue is inspired by the flight suits and uniforms worn by elite pilots of Topgun, the US Navy’s Fighter Weapons School.

Famous for its aviation timepieces including the iconic Big Pilot’s Watch, the brand will be showcasing, for the first time, 14 professional military watches it crafted for the aviation units of the US Navy and Marine Corps.

Interestingly, IWC is now the only watch brand officially licensed to make timepieces for these two branches of the US Armed Forces. Over the years, the watchmaker has collaborated with various squadrons, including the VFA-102 Diamondbacks, the VFA-115 Eagles and VMFA-323 Death Rattlers.

IWC squadron watches are available exclusively to current and former unit members and engraved with the owner’s name and call sign.

Also on display will be models from IWC’s Top Gun line, introduced in 2007 and famous for its use of innovative materials.

Special timepieces aside, the event promises a virtual 3D environment where visitors can enter four monochromatic worlds representing the new ceramic colours – Woodland, Mojave Desert, Lake Tahoe and Ceratanium – for IWC’s Top Gun collection.