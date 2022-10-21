IWC launches watch strap designed by Singaporean sneaker artist Mark Ong

SINGAPORE – Mark Ong is chuffed. So he should be.

The Singaporean sneaker artist – also known by his moniker Mr Sabotage – never imagined that he would one day be designing a watch strap for Swiss luxury watchmaker IWC Schaffhausen.

Working with IWC’s chief design officer Christian Knoop, the 43-year-old came up with the IWC X SBTG special-edition watch strap, which was launched on Thursday at the IWC Top Gun Exhibition in Design Orchard.

Created for the brand’s famous range of pilot’s watches including the Big Pilot’s Watch 43, Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 and Pilot’s Watch Mark XVIII and XX, the calfskin strap features an X-ray camouflage pattern, the visual trademark of Ong’s home-grown label SBTG.

“I come from a streetwear background and now I’m working with a luxury brand,” says the avid skateboarder who apparently used, among other things, rubber and bicycle tyres to patch his shoes in his youth.

Ong – whose sneaker art has since found fans in celebrities including American rock band Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda – adds that camouflage is a versatile pattern which lends itself easily to reinvention.

His love affair with camouflage began two decades earlier.

“I like to juxtapose elements that don’t belong. So back then, sneakers were designed mostly for sports. As I’d spent time in the army (Republic of Singapore Air Force), I chose camouflage to be on sneakers. It was odd back then, but now it’s pretty common.”

The pattern for the watch strap was derived, he says, from a non-military pattern called Tiger camouflage.

“It’s used in a lot of movies,” he says, before adding: “We accidentally reversed the colours one day on Photoshop and thought it was interesting.”

The collaboration with IWC came about when the brand’s chief executive Chris Grainger and Mr Knoop were alerted to his talents by IWC Singapore.

The Covid-19 pandemic nixed face-to-face meetings, so the design process was conducted over Zoom calls and WhatsApp messages last year.