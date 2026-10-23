Initials, hearts and a secret message: How to personalise a Longchamp bag for someone special, or yourself

Longchamp’s My Pliage pop-up at Raffles City Shopping Centre, from Oct 21 to Nov 18, offers more than 2.7 billion ways to make its classic Le Pliage personal – orders take about six to eight weeks

Longchamp’s My Pliage collection offers a choice of styles, colours, prints and personalised details, with more than 2.7 billion possible combinations to make each piece your own.

Birthdays, graduations, new jobs and thank-you gifts: There is always another occasion on the calendar, and “panic and purchase a candle” is not a strategy.

One way to make a gift more meaningful is to put your own stamp on it – quite literally.

From Oct 21 to Nov 18, 2026, Longchamp’s My Pliage pop-up at Raffles City Shopping Centre lets you customise the French brand’s iconic Le Pliage bag, choosing everything from colours and prints to initials and a message hidden inside the pocket.

Singapore is one of six stops on the pop-up’s global tour, alongside cities including Melbourne, Seoul, Hong Kong and New York. The experience brings Longchamp’s online customisation service into a physical space, where shoppers can experiment with designs before placing an order.

With more than 2.7 billion possible combinations, the hardest part may be narrowing down your favourites. The next hardest is timing: each bag takes six to eight weeks to make, so if it is meant for Christmas, aim to finalise your design by late October.

Get creative at the My Pliage pop-up at Raffles City from Oct 21 to Nov 18, where you can design a bag that’s uniquely yours. PHOTO: LONGCHAMP

How does My Pliage customisation work?

My Pliage lets you design your own Le Pliage bag in these simple steps: pick a style, choose your colours, add a pattern, select your leather trims and hardware, then finish with embossed text and an optional hidden message.

At the pop-up, you can preview your design in 3D before ordering, and the bag is then made to order in Longchamp’s workshops.

It’s a personal spin on a familiar favourite. First introduced in 1993, Philippe Cassegrain’s origami-inspired Le Pliage has become one of Longchamp’s most recognisable designs, loved for its lightweight, foldable silhouette.

There are seven styles to choose from, including travel bags, totes, handbags, a laptop case, pouch and coin purse. Colours range from understated neutrals to brighter seasonal shades, and patterns include stripes, hearts and a new leopard print.

You can also customise the leather trims on the flap and inner pocket, as well as the hardware finish.

At the My Pliage pop-up, self-service kiosks let shoppers experiment with colours, prints and personalised details, and preview their designs in 3D. PHOTO: LONGCHAMP

For an extra personal touch, up to nine characters can be embossed on the leather flap – whether initials, a nickname or a meaningful word. A second message can be tucked inside the pocket, turning an everyday accessory into something more sentimental.

At the pop-up, self-service kiosks let you try out different combinations and view your creations in 3D. Once you confirm your design, it goes to Longchamp’s workshops, where the canvas is printed, and personalised details are hot-stamped.

The patterns are applied using sublimation printing, which infuses ink directly into the fabric, so the colours stay vibrant over time.

The secret to getting a personalised gift right

A personalised gift works best when it reflects the person’s taste, rather than simply adding their name to something.

For someone whose style you know well, a favourite colour, playful print or private message can make the gift feel distinctly theirs.

If you are shopping for a colleague, acquaintance or someone with more understated tastes, stick to neutral shades, subtle contrasts and initials that will not look out of place in everyday settings.

And if you are treating yourself? There is no need to play it safe. Experiment with a statement print, unexpected colour combination or a message that means something only to you.

Who gets which My Pliage bag? Make every journey more personal with Longchamp’s My Pliage Travel Bag L, customised with your choice of colours, initials and hidden message. PHOTO: LONGCHAMP For the frequent traveller Make the Travel Bag L ($735) easier to recognise with a distinctive colour combination and initials on the flap. A bolder design can also help it stand out among similar-looking luggage. Stand out with the My Pliage Tote Bag L, featuring playful leopard print and personalised details. PHOTO: LONGCHAMP For the commuter or fresh graduate Keep the Tote Bag L ($545) versatile with a neutral base and contrasting leather flap, or personalise the Laptop Case ($375) with initials. A discreet message inside can offer a little encouragement on the first day of a new job. Make a style statement with the My Pliage Handbag S, featuring bold stripes and personalised details. PHOTO: LONGCHAMP For the fashion lover Go bold with the new leopard print on the Handbag S ($600), paired with contrasting leather trims and gold- or silver-tone hardware. Small but big in personality, the My Pliage Handbag XS can feature playful prints, mix-and-match trims and your favourite colours. PHOTO: LONGCHAMP For someone special Choose the hearts pattern on the Handbag XS ($545) in their favourite colour, then add a private message inside – perhaps a shared joke, meaningful date or a few words only the two of you will understand My Pliage pouches can be customised with colours, prints and initials for a thoughtful gift or everyday accessory. PHOTO: LONGCHAMP For a colleague, host or thoughtful thank-you A Pouch ($475) or Coin Purse ($280) in a versatile shade, finished with the recipient’s initials, makes a thoughtful gesture without second-guessing their personal style.

How long do My Pliage orders take?

Each My Pliage order takes about six to eight weeks to arrive, so work backwards from the occasion you are buying for, particularly if it is a Christmas gift. Orders can be delivered to a Singapore address or collected from Longchamp’s Ion Orchard boutique once ready.

Before confirming your design, do remember to check the spelling of names, initials and any hidden message. After all, it is the small details that make a personalised gift special.

My Pliage starts from $280 for the coin purse to $735 for the My Pliage L Travel bag. Customisation is complimentary with your bag purchase. Visit the Longchamp My Pliage Pop-Up at Raffles City Shopping Centre from Oct 21 to Nov 18, 2026 and explore how you can customise a My Pliage design, preview it in 3D and place an order on site.