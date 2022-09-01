Icons and iconoclasts of fashion: Rick Owens, Rei Kawakubo, Yohji Yamamoto and Walter Van Beirendonck

This article first appeared in Harper's Bazaar Singapore, the leading fashion glossy on the best of style, beauty, design, travel and the arts. Go to harpersbazaar.com.sg and follow @harpersbazaarsg on Instagram; harpersbazaarsingapore on Facebook. The August 2022 issue is out on newsstands now.

SINGAPORE - In an industry obsessed with change and newness, sometimes the most daring thing to do is to stick to one's guns.

Some of the most visionary designers working today are the ones who have held fast to their aesthetic vocabularies and values for decades - unwavering in how they want to see the world regardless of the flow of time and trends around them.

On the back of their singular visions, designers such as Rick Owens, Rei Kawakubo and Yohji Yamamoto have built cult-status brands that are commercially successful, critically adored and creatively uncompromising - all while remaining independent in a conglomerate-dominated industry.

When they first arrived on the scene, these designers were a shock to the system. While their visual handwriting is by now familiar, their work still carries the thrill of something wondrous.

The beauty they have championed their entire careers remains outside convention, although their conviction, and how it carries through in every aspect of their brands, is looking more and more compelling in an increasingly homogeneous market.

Season after season, Owens, Kawakubo, Yamamoto and Walter Van Beirendonck receive outsized attention. Their work might be bold and unapologetic, but they are not mere theatrics. The clothes are packed with meaning and emotional resonance, lending them not just relevance but urgency.

Through the medium of cloth, these designers explore ideas of gender, fashion and beauty, as well as issues cultural, sociopolitical and personal.

They do not just think about how garments look on the body, but also how those bodies exist, move and take up space in the world.

In some cases, their visions are so fully realised that they have built entire universes in which to contextualise their clothes - such as Owens, with his furniture and objects for the home; or Kawakubo, with her global network of Dover Street Market stores.

Rick Owens