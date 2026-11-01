IAMWATCH brings fans closer to independent watchmakers, Audemars Piguet enters the pre-owned market

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IAMWATCH, an independent-focused watch fair, offers talks, films, informal gatherings and watchmaking classes. Admission is free.

IAMWATCH returns

After a stellar debut in 2024, IAMWATCH returns to The Singapore Edition hotel , bringing together 45 watchmakers and friends of organiser The Hour Glass.

Open to the public from Nov 13 to 15, this independent-focused watch fair offers talks, films, informal gatherings and watchmaking classes. Admission is free.

The focus shifts from celebrating independent watchmakers to examining the relationships that sustain them: the suppliers, collaborators, retailers and collectors who help turn an idea into a watch.

One discussion gets straight to the practicalities. “I want to make my own watch. Now what?” covers funding, production, pricing and finding those first customers.

Another asks whether watchmaking still produces genuinely new inventions.

Independent watchmakers Andreas Strehler, Kari Voutilainen, Rexhep Rexhepi and Roger W. Smith will discuss where refinement ends and invention begins.

Designers Gautier Massonneau and Ming Thein, meanwhile, consider what contemporary watches should look like.

The watch fair returns to The Singapore Edition hotel from Nov 12 to 15, bringing together 45 watchmakers and friends of organiser The Hour Glass. PHOTO: THE HOUR GLASS

The legacy of late English horologist George Daniels – who invented the co-axial escapement – runs through the programme.

Smith will give lectures on his mentor’s working methods and the co-axial escapement. The Watchmaker’s Apprentice explores their relationship, while Man of the Hour follows Maximilian Busser and the collaborations behind MB&F, the brand he founded.

For collectors who prefer a less formal exchange, penthouse gatherings offer time with established and emerging makers. Visitors are encouraged to take along watches to discuss.

Masterclasses led by Swiss Federal Master Watchmaker Michael Dubs offer hands-on work with a mechanical movement, which participants keep. Evening socials round out the programme with food, drinks and live music.

Registration is open at iamwatch.com

AP launches The Watch Keepers

Buying a pre-owned Audemars Piguet now comes with the watchmaker’s backing.

The brand’s new digital platform, The Watch Keepers, lets owners sell their watches and buyers browse authenticated pieces, with AP handling inspection, storage and delivery.

The Watch Keepers, Audemars Piguet’s new digital platform, lets owners sell their watches and buyers browse authenticated pieces, with AP handling inspection, storage and delivery. PHOTO: AUDEMARS PIGUET

The service will launch in Europe and Switzerland before expanding to other regions. Eligible watches must be at least two years past their original sale date.

Sellers register, submit the watch’s serial number and provide proof of ownership. An insured courier then takes the watch to AP’s service facilities, where watchmakers authenticate it, check archival records and assess its condition.

AP prepares photographs and a detailed listing, using a five-point scale to grade the appearance of the case, dial and bracelet.

Sellers can choose a fixed price or a bidding format and decide when the listing goes live. The watch remains their property, securely stored by AP, until sold.

Buyers receive a certificate of authenticity, a travel pouch and a two-year warranty covering the watch’s proper functioning.

The website also offers editorial content and guidance from AP staff represented by digital avatars . For collectors looking to sell or buy, the proposition is straightforward: a pre-owned marketplace with the manufacturer overseeing the process, from the first checks to final delivery.

Franck Muller Long Island Evolution Master Jumper Skeleton

Franck Muller’s Long Island Evolution Master Jumper Skeleton replaces hands with jumping displays and lays bare the mechanics behind them.

Franck Muller’s Long Island Evolution Master Jumper Skeleton replaces hands with jumping displays with the hours, minutes and date appearing in three evenly spaced windows. The latest version pairs a rose gold inner case with a black PVD-treated titanium outer case. PHOTO: FRANCK MULLER

Hours, minutes and date appear in three evenly spaced windows, driven by five synchronised discs. The big test comes at midnight when all three indications jump together.

To handle that demand, the in-house MVT 3100-L calibre uses two barrels: one powers the movement and date mechanism, the other drives the jumping hours and minutes. Splitting the workload helps keep power delivery steady.

Pared-back bridges expose the discs and their driving wheels within the elongated movement. The three display windows sit on a sapphire layer, adding depth while keeping the machinery in view.

The latest version pairs a rose-gold inner case with a black PVD-treated titanium outer case. The layered construction is designed to absorb shocks and secure the sapphire display without visible screws. The original version, with pine-green accents, remains available.

Price: $127,800

MB&F LM1 EVO

MB&F’s LM1 EVO revisits its Legacy Machine in a smaller, tougher form 15 years after the original’s debut. The titanium version pairs a rhodium-plated backdrop with black displays and blue hands while the rose gold version, which is limited to 33 pieces, combines a deep-green backdrop with black displays and gold-toned details. PHOTO: MB&F

MB&F’s LM1 EVO revisits its first Legacy Machine in a smaller, tougher form 15 years after the original’s debut.

The centrepiece remains a 14mm balance wheel suspended above two dials, each with independently adjustable hours and minutes. Unlike a conventional GMT display, the arrangement accommodates time zones with half- or quarter-hour offsets.

The manually wound movement now offers a 60-hour power reserve, up from 45 hours. An inclined dial at six o’clock replaces the original’s upright power-reserve indicator.

The case shrinks from 44mm to 42mm and gains a shock-absorbing FlexRing, screw-down crowns and 80m water resistance. Interchangeable straps allow for easy changes.

The titanium version pairs a rhodium-plated backdrop with black displays and blue hands. Limited to 33 pieces, the rose-gold version combines a deep-green backdrop with black displays and gold-toned details.

Price: $144,000 for the titanium version, $178,000 for the rose-gold version

Hermes H08

Hermes gives the H08 a brighter look with the Blanc and Bleu de Malte, pairing white lacquered dials with ceramic bezels and matching rubber straps.

The Blanc wears white from bezel to strap, while the Bleu de Malte frames its white dial in Maltese blue.

Both retain the 39mm case, with its softened shape between a circle and a square. Made from braided glass fibres coated with aluminium, each case has a distinctive marbled weave.

The Hermes H08’s distinctive Arabic numerals are ruthenium-treated appliques, with Super-LumiNova, a photoluminescent pigment brand, on the numerals and hands for legibility after dark. PHOTO: HERMES

Sunburst satin-brushed ceramic bezels with polished chamfers contrast with the textured cases. The composite construction keeps the watches light, while ceramic adds scratch resistance.

The H08’s distinctive Arabic numerals are ruthenium-treated appliques, with Super-LumiNova on the numerals and hands for legibility after dark. A date window sits between four and five o’clock.

Both run on the automatic Hermes H1837 movement, with a 50-hour power reserve and water resistance of 10 bar.

Price: $12,100