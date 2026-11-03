‘I want to live in a fantasy’: Japanese-American ‘it’ girl Kiko Mizuhara prefers acting to posing

SINGAPORE – Kiko Mizuhara has been hoovering up creative credits all year.

In September, the Japanese American model-actress-entrepreneur added one more hyphen, musician, to her already crowded handle when she released her debut single Feelin Wee, teasing a full album release in 2027. In November, she is opening a cafe in Tokyo’s trendy Setagaya ward.

In between all that, she has been promoting her latest film and first project with an American director, Vintage Violence. The pulpy crime comedy starring Mizuhara as a disaffected model-hostess looking to cash out on a bag of antique jeans made its Asian premiere on Nov 1, closing out the 37th Singapore International Film Festival.

Mizuhara, co-star Cole Sprouse and director Eugene Kotlyarenko flew in for the screening.

In a short tete-a-tete with The Straits Times the day before, Mizuhara said the “strange” and “magical” parallels she shared with her character, Izumi – down to her birthplace in Texas – reeled her into the role after a two-year break from acting.

“In my 20s, I worked on a lot of films and TV series, mainly in Japan and Asia. I learnt a lot from forcing myself to play a character that was different from me, and I did a lot of projects so I could learn and grow as an actor,” said the 36-year-old. “But after experiencing Covid-19, I realised I don’t want to do that any more. I just want to work on things I purely love and am passionate about.”

Now, “refreshed and rewired”, she is ditching jobs she once thought she should do for ones that feel like play.

It helped that the script for the denim caper was funny, she added. The action follows American live streamer and urban explorer Carter (Sprouse) as he travels to Japan on his fan Izumi’s urging, to sell the circa-19th-century Levi’s jeans he finds in an abandoned mineshaft.

An absurd number of bodies pile up as Izumi’s scummy host boyfriend makes off with the loot, crossing a denim-crazy yakuza boss and an exiled gangster with a fentanyl-spritzing prosthetic finger along the way.

The chaotic plotting prompted Mizuhara to make a mind map of Izumi’s relationships and motivations, a first in her 16-year screen career.

“I didn’t want to forget certain things that were in (the character). I was trying to make sure that (she) had a proper connection with Carter, with her boyfriend – like what made her fall in love with this guy because he’s kind of a piece of s***. Even though the movie doesn’t show her full background, it was important for me to connect all those dots to play her,” said Mizuhara.

For the record, the million-dollar asking price for the old Levi’s in the film is a fair estimate. The rare denim “otaku” (Japanese for nerd) market really is that intense, she added.

Retro tech – old DVDs, CDs, videotapes and records – was always more her speed, but since her house in Los Angeles burned down in the wildfires of 2025, Mizuhara has moved on to collecting more ephemeral and space-saving incense. She now lives in Tokyo, where most of Vintage Violence’s blood-splashing antics are set.

One of the movie’s wittier points is the comic irony of the Japanese love for vintage Americana chafing with present-day antipathy towards bumbling Americans.

“It’s a love-hate thing,” said Mizuhara. “Japanese people have very specific rules. We cannot do and say certain things, but when people from other cultures come, they will mess up.”

This can be confusing for Japanese people. “But I think messing up a bit is good sometimes. I can see both sides, so it’s funny for me. It’s good to be in the middle,” she added.

Beyond modelling

With two more movies, a pop album and a coffee shop branded after her wellness label, Kiiks, imminent, Mizuhara has made leaps since her teen modelling start. The serial side-quester also does creative direction for legendary Japanese musician Harumi Hosono of the band Yellow Magic Orchestra.

Vintage Violence stars Mizuhara as a disaffected model-hostess looking to cash out on a bag of antique jeans. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

Said Mizuhara: “I have to be honest, the commercial (modelling) stuff is kind of exhausting because it feels like work. But I realised recently that I love playing a character even when I’m modelling. I don’t really like posing but when I pose in character, it’s easy.

“I want to live in that fantasy.”

Though she stopped short of naming a favourite medium, acting has become more interesting to her with age. “I’m addicted to the feeling of switching into a character. Your whole body feels it,” she said.

Her future in music, new ground for Mizuhara, is less certain. She made her forthcoming album with her former boyfriend, American composer John Carroll Kirby, while they were still dating. It was, as is her style, “very organic”, she said. He would bring a keyboard everywhere they went, plink out tunes and ask her to sing.

“It’s sad that we’re not together any more, but it’s kind of beautiful that we were able to create something. It’s almost like a time capsule. The music is all about our relationship, and the feelings and memories we went through. It’s like a souvenir from the universe,” she said.

The idea might strike some as self-administration of salt to a wound. But Mizuhara has an artist’s stance: “I think it’s more painful to not show what we created.”