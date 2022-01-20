Huat should I wear for my Covid-19 visits? How to dress for a 5-pax CNY

SINGAPORE - For many, Chinese New Year is that time of the year when they loosen their purse strings and expand their wardrobes.
But what does dressing for a five-visitors-a-day, Covid-19 Chinese New Year look like?
SINGAPORE - For many, Chinese New Year is that time of the year when they loosen their purse strings and expand their wardrobes.
But what does dressing for a five-visitors-a-day, Covid-19 Chinese New Year look like?
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.