Huat should I wear for my Covid-19 visits? How to dress for a 5-pax CNY

Wearability has become more crucial than ever in the light of subdued celebrations. PHOTO: COURTESY OF METRO
Updated
Published
30 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - For many, Chinese New Year is that time of the year when they loosen their purse strings and expand their wardrobes.

But what does dressing for a five-visitors-a-day, Covid-19 Chinese New Year look like?

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top