How wellness culture came for the closet
Yola Mzizi
- Wellness culture is driving shoppers to avoid synthetic fabrics like polyester, nylon and spandex, which are now seen by some as low status, uncomfortable and possibly unhealthy.
- Concerns focus on microplastics from clothing, though scientists have not proved a direct link to illness or skin absorption, and the evidence remains early.
- Brands and influencers are using the trend to sell natural fibres as “clean” and “non-toxic”, while critics say these labels are vague and may be more marketing than science.
AI generated
NEW YORK – Many of today’s shoppers fear something that lurks in their closets.
It may have great structure, but it is a bit stiff. It may look good from afar, but on the body, it can be scratchy, sweaty and plasticky. Asleep at night, some worry it is actually going to harm them.