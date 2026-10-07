How wellness culture came for the closet

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At a time when some fast-fashion retailers add thousands of items to their sites each day, avoiding synthetic fabrics has become a status symbol.

NEW YORK – Many of today’s shoppers fear something that lurks in their closets.

It may have great structure, but it is a bit stiff. It may look good from afar, but on the body, it can be scratchy, sweaty and plasticky. Asleep at night, some worry it is actually going to harm them.