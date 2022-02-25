Bold & beautiful

HEAD IN THE CLOUDS

We love our baseball caps and fedoras, but there is no beating the drama that an OTT headpiece brings to the table.

Comme des Garcons sent models down the runway with plastic wigs in saturated hues, while Paco Rabanne took a tasselled route with a beaded number and Burberry gave fashionistas reason to purr with exaggerated cat ears.

And who can forget Moschino's baby mobile? Complete with plush unicorns, the adornment was made to soothe the crankiest of souls.

MAKE AN EXIT

Good news: You do not have to wear a wedding gown for trailing trains any more. Make a long-lasting impression with Gucci's feathered bedroom-to-ballroom number. For less fuss but all of

the effect, opt for Prada's modernist satin train. At Louis Vuitton, a layered lace trail was given a distinct street edge when teamed with an oversized vest and sandals.

Wherever you go, drama will follow.

BLING IT ON

The new way to wear underwear as outerwear is to sparkle where it counts, such as the bra from Dolce & Gabbana.

Go all out and wear your showstopper with furry extras and an impeccably made-up face to show you mean business.

Or take to the streets and wear it under an oversized blazer, styled with thigh-high boots and slicked-back hair for that modern power vibe.

BRAVE HEART

Delivering a bold, playful statement with chic whimsy, the season's heart-shaped accessories let you play modern-day Venus to your heart's content.

Let your intentions be known unequivocally with a full head-to-toe scarlet look, paired with a heart-shaped face mask that protects as much as it delivers on the style front.

Or get in on some fringe action with oversized earrings that add sparkle to your look with every turn of the head. You do not have to wear your heart on just your sleeve any longer.

PEEK-A-BOOT

Get your pedicure. Peep-toe boots are making their way back into the arena and they are great for Singapore's climate.

Reach for Balmain's chunky gold chain design for a balance of polish and punk, or look to Louis Vuitton's Franken-chic hybrid for a sportier vibe.

If a classic look is more up your alley, Patrizia Pepe has a white knee-high number that throws Barbarella well into the 21st century.

PUT A RING ON IT

Pile on the rings, as dictated by the spring/summer 2022 runways.

The ring party trend, like what was seen in the early 2000s, has never really gone away, but it's now back in full force with Balmain's armour-like gold set and Dior's fun mix-and-match rings weighing in for a big hit of nostalgia.

Designers did not forget the feet either, with Burberry's dainty toe rings adding a spring in the step.

Stack them up, line them up - the more, the merrier.

How to look fresh in bodysuits

The bodysuit may have its roots in sporting activities, but luckily, the one-piece wonder has since evolved into a modern wear-anywhere staple.

The iterations this season underscore its versatility, with varied takes for every style trope.

If you are one to keep it classic yet modern, do like Chanel and give a timeless design a street chic twist by layering a plain fitted tee under before piling on the polished extras.

In the mood for something more visually daring? Stella McCartney points the way with a bold show of skin by way of large cutouts, balanced by a dose of cool - courtesy of rugged cargo trousers and chunky slides.

Or consider Burberry's vision, where graphic lines and contrasting hues elevate a sporty look, with leather thong sandals driving the point home.

And for those out to impress, look to Dolce & Gabbana and Coperni. Dolce & Gabbana aced sharp and sexy by marrying smart lapels, lace and a plunging neckline, while Coperni proved with its long-sleeved take that a modest number can well shine too when done in shimmery metallic.

Whether worn on its own to show off those toned limbs or with bottoms for a flawless tucked-in look, a bodysuit lets you score big on style.

A CUT ABOVE

Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons elevate a classic staple into a graphic, futuristic statement.

It was Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons' first in-person show since Simons became co-creative director of Prada, and the duo certainly went big, presenting their Spring/Summer 2022 collection simultaneously in Milan and Shanghai - with clips from one set live-streamed on the other.

The collection itself is a modern study of female sexuality and sensuality, with Prada and Simons tackling the tropes of womanly seduction - distilling them to their purest forms.

Soft knits come with built-in corset boning, dresses have their backs sliced open to the waists, and candy-coloured sheaths sport ultra-mini hemlines with trailing trains. That graphic sensibility and proportion play continues down to the shoes.

A highlight is the kitten-height slingback, which reads prim and ladylike on paper but, in Prada and Simons' hands, is turned into an exciting - futuristic, almost - statement, thanks to its fluoro orange hue and sculptural cutaway wedge heel.