How to get rid of stubborn dark spots on your face

Age spots, sun spots, freckles, post-acne blemishes and melasma all fall under a condition known as hyperpigmentation, in which patches of skin become darker than the surrounding skin. It is common, and it can happen to women and men of all ages and skin types.
According to Dr Isaac Wong, medical director of The Artisan Clinic, hyperpigmentation is triggered by two factors – prolonged exposure to the sun without protection and inflammation, which can occur from an acne breakout or when strong laser treatment is used on the skin.
Treating hyperpigmentation is not always straightforward. Pigmentation spots and patches can be found near the skin’s surface or in the skin’s deeper layers or both. While pigments that occur at the top-most layer of the skin respond well to lasers and other medical treatments, the pigments that are found in the deeper skin layers, or found in multiple layers of the skin, present more difficulties.
“The deeper the pigment, the tougher it is to treat”, says Dr Wong.
Melasma: one of the most difficult types of hyperpigmentation to treat
Melasma, which appears as brownish patches, is one of the more difficult types of hyperpigmentation to treat.
“Melasma is a very common skin disorder. Loosely translated, it means ‘black spot’,” says Dr Wong. It frequently occurs on the cheeks, upper lips and forehead. It is also known as the “mask of pregnancy” as it is commonly seen in women between the ages of 30 and 40, pregnant women and women who are on oral contraceptives or on hormone therapy, he adds.
Melasma gained a reputation for being difficult to treat because it often occurs in the deeper layers of the skin, which makes it difficult to target through treatment, and it also recurs easily.
Dr Wong adds that he’s seeing more patients – a 50 per cent increase – coming in to seek help for melasma in the last two years.
The answer to melasma woes
Laser treatments are often used to address hyperpigmentation.
But just as not all hyperpigmentation issues are the same, not all lasers are made the same – some lasers, for example, use wavelengths that are less targeted, therefore delivering less efficacious results.
Fortunately, when it comes to addressing more stubborn pigmentation such as melasma, a more advanced laser, the new PicoSure Pro, can help with treatment. It is a picosecond laser that uses very short pulse durations, and excels in removing multiple forms of hyperpigmentation.
PicoSure Pro is the only picosecond laser in the world to achieve a United States FDA-approval for the treatment of melasma as well as other stubborn hyperpigmentation concerns like Hori’s Nevus (blue-grey or grey-brown patchy pigmentation on the cheeks) and Nevus of Ota (hyperpigmentation around the eye).
Large-scale randomised controlled trials have shown that this laser treatment gives consistent and effective results when addressing even the most difficult hyperpigmentation issues.
The crux lies in how PicoSure Pro’s “adjustable energy levels can be tailored for melasma treatment”. The wavelength it uses allows the laser energy to target pigments easily while generating minimal heat, which will also help prevent the relapse of melasma.
In addition, its manufacturer says that its special patented platinum focus lens helps to “shatter stubborn pigments” that will be removed over the course of two to three weeks, while stimulating “regenerative cell growth in the skin”.
The result, it is said, is an even, healthier and more youthful looking complexion.
More importantly, PicoSure Pro is suitable for all skin types and tones
Aftercare is just as important
While PicoSure Pro can address stubborn pigmentation, Dr Wong emphasises that it is not a miracle cure.
“Melasma cannot be removed for good,” he says. But it can be reduced and kept to a minimum, especially if you follow a diligent skincare routine, he adds.
Dr Wong shares three important skin-care tips after a PicoSure Pro session:
Always apply sun protection: In the first two days after a PicoSure Pro session, try to avoid sun exposure and, for the first week, apply a thicker layer of sunscreen.
Keep your skin well-hydrated: As laser treatments can leave your skin feeling dry, hydrating peptide serums and nourishing creams can help accelerate the healing process.
Keep your hands to yourself: Do not touch your face unnecessarily or pick at your skin while it’s healing.
Ultimately, when it comes to finding ways to reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation in any form, Dr Wong recommends seeking a professional consultation with an aesthetic physician or dermatologist. In addition, you can also use suitable skincare to prevent and reduce pigmentation.
