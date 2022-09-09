How Queen Elizabeth II shaped 20th-century power dressing

LONDON – Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch who died on Thursday, remained resolutely mum about her political leanings throughout her time on the throne, as her role in her country’s constitutional monarchy decreed.

Yet an indelible part of her legacy – along with her steadfast dedication to her country, its traditions and the symbolism of a crown – was to create the prototype for a new kind of female power dressing in the latter half of the 20th century.

“I have to be seen to be believed,” the Queen famously said, and from the moment she became sovereign in 1952, at age 25, she clothed herself with that purpose in mind.

In being restricted, largely, to pleasantries and pantomime (while at the same time participating in about 300 public events a year) she keenly understood that imagery could nonetheless speak volumes – and that she was dressing not only for her people, but also for posterity.

Her skill was in breaking new ground while convincing the world that she was dutifully doing her job, upholding tradition.

She was an adept and committed practitioner of fashion diplomacy, paving the way for former United States first lady Michelle Obama and the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton – among other women whose roles demanded fluency in political semiology – to work with designers and brands to extend the hand of friendship across borders. She used her position to shine a light on local industry before presidential spouses Brigitte Macron or Jill Biden did.

And she was a master of dressing for the media: originating and popularising the practice of wearing a brightly coloured suit as a way to both blend in with the establishment and stand out in a crowd, thus providing the strategic template for female political heavyweights such as former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former German chancellor Angela Merkel and US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.