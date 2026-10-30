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How Patrick Stewart embraced his baldness and became an icon

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(FILES) Sir Patrick Stewart places his handprints and footprints in cement at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on January 13, 2020 in Hollywood, California. Patrick Stewart, the British Shakespearean actor who became a Hollywood megastar through "Star Trek" and the "X-Men" franchises has died, an official statement said on October 29. "We announce with great sorrow the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart yesterday at his home in Los Angeles, in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny, following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer's Disease and Lewy Body Dementia," the statement said. (Photo by David Livingston / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)

Sir Patrick Stewart places his handprints and footprints in cement at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on January 13, 2020 in Hollywood, California. Patrick Stewart, the British Shakespearean actor who became a Hollywood megastar through "Star Trek" and the "X-Men" franchises has died, an official statement said on October 29.

PHOTO: AFP

Guy Trebay

  • Patrick Stewart died aged 86. His baldness, caused by hereditary alopecia, became part of his strong screen image and made him stand out.
  • He first tried to hide his hair loss with hats, wigs and a comb-over. He later accepted it and saw it as a career advantage.
  • His role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek made him an international star. A Paramount executive made him remove his wig, helping create an enduring icon.

AI generated

Patrick Stewart was endowed with an abundance of actorly gifts, among them a commanding baritone that rumbled up from some deep inner reservoir, and a merry intelligence that beamed from his eyes.

Note also the alchemical physical presence that centered him in any scene he graced, whether onstage in Shakespearean roles, afloat in the vastness of the Star Trek universe or anchored to Earth in Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.