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How Patrick Stewart embraced his baldness and became an icon

Sir Patrick Stewart places his handprints and footprints in cement at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on January 13, 2020 in Hollywood, California. Patrick Stewart, the British Shakespearean actor who became a Hollywood megastar through "Star Trek" and the "X-Men" franchises has died, an official statement said on October 29.

Patrick Stewart was endowed with an abundance of actorly gifts, among them a commanding baritone that rumbled up from some deep inner reservoir, and a merry intelligence that beamed from his eyes.

Note also the alchemical physical presence that centered him in any scene he graced, whether onstage in Shakespearean roles, afloat in the vastness of the Star Trek universe or anchored to Earth in Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot.