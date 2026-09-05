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How Naomi Osaka became the fashion queen of tennis

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Naomi Osaka became the Fashion queen of the tennis court and it matters.

Naomi Osaka became the fashion queen of the tennis court.

PHOTO: MIRANDA BARNES/NYTIMES

Vanessa Friedman

  • Naomi Osaka has transformed tennis fashion by wearing multiple designer outfits at the 2026 US Open, blending sportswear with high fashion and inspiring a new tennis style renaissance.
  • She uses fashion as a personal expression and public persona, breaking traditional Japanese cultural norms and engaging fans beyond tennis with bold, varied looks.
  • Osaka honours hip-hop influences like Allen Iverson, works with diverse designers, and plans to continue evolving her style, impacting both sports and fashion worlds significantly.

AI generated

NEW YORK – On Sept 5, as the crowd in the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center waited for Naomi Osaka to walk out for her third-round match in the US Open, the cheers began long before she even emerged from the tunnel.

Attendees had been thrumming with anticipation: not just about how each competition would go, but also about what Osaka would wear.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.