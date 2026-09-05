How Naomi Osaka became the fashion queen of tennis
Vanessa Friedman
- Naomi Osaka has transformed tennis fashion by wearing multiple designer outfits at the 2026 US Open, blending sportswear with high fashion and inspiring a new tennis style renaissance.
- She uses fashion as a personal expression and public persona, breaking traditional Japanese cultural norms and engaging fans beyond tennis with bold, varied looks.
- Osaka honours hip-hop influences like Allen Iverson, works with diverse designers, and plans to continue evolving her style, impacting both sports and fashion worlds significantly.
AI generated
NEW YORK – On Sept 5, as the crowd in the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center waited for Naomi Osaka to walk out for her third-round match in the US Open, the cheers began long before she even emerged from the tunnel.
Attendees had been thrumming with anticipation: not just about how each competition would go, but also about what Osaka would wear.