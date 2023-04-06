How did Hokas become so popular?

Jonah Weiner, the co-owner of the fashion newsletter Blackbird Spyplane, has been in a relationship with Hokas for years.

“I’ve had a saga of falling in and out of love that predates people knowing about them,” he said in a phone call from Oakland, where he lives. After initially spotting the shoe in Outside magazine in 2015 (“they looked strange to me, in a way that I didn’t like in that moment, and yet they stayed with me”), he finally caved in 2018 and purchased an “unspecial pair” of Tor Ultra Lows he had seen older people wearing in a beloved Bay Area grocery store.

“I keep an eye on what the organic mushroom section is wearing,” he said, as any self-respecting hypebeast would.

In the fall of 2019, having bought a few more pairs for hiking, he went to Zion National Park in Utah where, upon ingesting some hallucinogens, he crossed his legs and sat down. He wanted to see pleasing, harmonious, natural shapes in his altered state. And then he glanced at his feet.

“I was high, tripping on mushrooms, and they just looked so alien and unsettling, with that big fat sole,” he said, “I knew I had to liquidate my collection.” Which he did.

The trend spotter may simply have been ahead of his time. Hokas have been on a rocket ship to the upper echelons of sneaker brands, buffeted by the trend winds of “ugly shoes” during the pandemic, word-of-mouth among older and injured people and the brand’s utility to serious runners. Its hiking models (Anacapa), everyday shoes (Clifton) and trail runners (Speedgoat) are instantly recognisable, with a bulbous sole that looks to be made of insulation foam and dreamy colourways that favour creamy orange and turquoise blue.

Celebrities, as well as runway designers, have given the shoes a warm embrace: Britney Spears was a fairly early adopter, tweeting pictures of herself in a blue pair in 2017. Gwyneth, Reese, Pippa – all have been photographed exercising or running errands in them.

It has not gone unnoticed that the pandemic’s shift toward comfort has been good to a shoe company built around the idea of a giant, cushy sole, but Steven Doolan, the vice-president and general manager of Hoka US, says that its growth trajectory predates Covid and work-from-wherever living. The brand was founded in 2009 and acquired in 2013 by Deckers, the same company that owns Ugg. Hoka now makes up 36 per cent of its parent company’s revenue, up from 21 per cent two years ago. In 2022, it broke the billion-dollar mark in sales.

In earnings released in early February, Hoka’s dominance only increased, with its parent company reporting a 90 per cent growth in Hoka sales from the same quarter last year, collecting over US$350 million in revenue.

“It’s a growth brand,” said Drew Haines, the director of sneakers and collectibles at StockX, a resale marketplace that, in its August report, named Hoka as the fastest growing sneaker brand. (In its January report, Hoka fell into the No. 2 spot, with year-over-year growth of 713 per cent.)

“I live here in Miami, and I see people in Hokas in restaurants and bars,” he said. “It’s a comfort thing but also a form thing. People are wearing them because it’s stylish and trendy.”

It is true that, as unlikely as it may have seemed a few years ago, Hokas are stylish and trendy. Their first fans were not sneakerheads, though. Hokas began their life in the French Alps, when three athletes and product developers, Nico Mermoud, Jean-Luc Diard and Christophe Aubonnet, collaborated on a trail-running sneaker that hit stores in 2010. From the beginning, the shoe had the oversize sole, an innovation designed to help people run down steep hills and mountains. According to Outside magazine, the first idea was to make a slip-on that you could put over your shoes. The big soles had a functional lineage, a kind of “oversized technology that had been successfully used in powder skis, mountain bike wheels and tennis rackets”.

Word spread quickly in the running community in the United States after a runner in Boulder, Colorado, bought 770 pairs to sell after seeing the shoe at a trade show. By the end of 2010, it was on best-of lists and adopted by elite athletes.