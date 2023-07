A car showroom may seem like an unconventional place for a fashion shoot, but then again, Amos Ananda Yeo is not your conventional guy.

Clad in a faded pair of Levi’s jeans, a T-shirt and a bandana of his own design, the 33-year-old streetwear designer turned heads in May when his face was plastered all over a gigantic LED screen on Wisma Atria mall to celebrate the launch of the Wearnes Harley-Davidson x Amos Ananda collection.