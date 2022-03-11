High-end jeweller Fred gives women an extra reason to shine

Growing up as the granddaughter of illustrious French jeweller Fred Samuel, Ms Valerie Samuel's childhood was remarkably different from other little girls'.

"One of my first memories as a child was accompanying my grandfather to a grand ball at a ski resort, where he unveiled his latest collection," reveals the vice-president and artistic director of luxe jewellery brand Fred, sliding over a black-and-white photo capturing that special occasion - one of many soirees she would attend throughout the years - across the table.