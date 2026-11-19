He’s photographed every magazine cover you’ve seen lately
Lindsay Gellman
- Szilveszter Makó is a Hungarian photographer whose surreal, handmade-style magazine covers for stars like Sandra Bullock, Jenna Ortega and Gigi Hadid are now highly in demand.
- His work uses painted sets, props and folklore-inspired scenes to create texture and imperfection, which many see as a reaction against flawless, hyperdigital images and AI.
- His rapid rise has brought praise and criticism. Some say his style is becoming overused, but Makó says his look is still evolving and he wants time to grow.
AI generated
NEW YORK – Sandra Bullock has posed for dozens of magazine covers over the course of her Hollywood career. But a cover shoot this year felt different. For this one, there was no wind machine, no slinky, backless number.
Instead, styled in a modest plaid dress, the actress was invited to step into an olive-green diorama and handed a broom.