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Szilveszter Mako (left) with Adrien Brody at the Bauhaus Ballet by Szilveszter Mako Exhibition, Iron 23, in New York, on Sept 9.

NEW YORK – Sandra Bullock has posed for dozens of magazine covers over the course of her Hollywood career. But a cover shoot this year felt different. For this one, there was no wind machine, no slinky, backless number.

Instead, styled in a modest plaid dress, the actress was invited to step into an olive-green diorama and handed a broom.