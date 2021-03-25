Heart shapes, flatforms, rainbow hues and other hot street trends

This article first appeared in Harper's Bazaar Singapore, the leading fashion glossy on the best of style, beauty, design, travel and the arts. Go to harpersbazaar.com.sg and follow @harpersbazaarsg on Instagram; harpersbazaarsingapore on Facebook. The March 2021 issue is out on newsstands now.

SINGAPORE - From galactic prints to pants to flatforms, Gracia Phang highlights the trends hitting the streets:

Say it loud and proud

Why hint when you can spell it out? Do not just wear your heart on your sleeve when you can emblazon itall over. Coat, about $6,745, from Rodarte at MatchesFashion.com

The stars align

Why wish upon a star when you can carry a constellation with you wherever you go?

Whether you decide to go for a full-on glam-rocker look, playful new-age vibes with galactic prints or pile on versatile jewellery that can go either way, there is a star out there for everyone. Top, $1,442, from Sacai at Farfetch

Soles take on bold new heights as flatforms make a solid comeback this season, with brands such as Versace, Erdem and Ulla Johnson taking things up a notch with exotic skins and crafty materials such as wood and hemp. A few extra centimetres in style and comfort - now who would say no to that? Flatform slippers, $1,090, from Fendi

Who wears the pants



No longer branded as "men's trousers" - or men-anything, for that matter - slouchy yet well-tailored pieces look just as good on women. From Hermes to Louis Vuitton to Fendi, one is seeing the rise of relaxed, sophisticated pieces for today's woman.

Loyal and true



While Chanel shrunk its 2.55 bag down to pendant size, Valentino did the opposite and supersized its Rockstud motifs. Prada kept things poetic by stamping its logo on silk rosettes.

Side by side



The perfect couples' watch without any of the matchy vibes, these timepieces from Jaeger-LeCoultre's Reverso collection let you show your affinity with each other with class. Instantly identifiable and much loved, these will get you both nods of approval.

Pink gold and diamond Reverso Classic Small Duetto watch, $46,500; and stainless-steel Reverso Tribute Small Seconds watch, $12,000, both from Jaeger-LeCoultre.

Pearls of wisdom



Real or faux, big or small, these gleaming white beads are perfect for dressing up your outfit of the day with class and sophistication - be it as a simple strand knotted high at the hollow of the neck or an avant-garde hair accessory.

Queen of hearts



Show your romantic side with bold heart-shaped prints. Or send out subtler signals with add-ons that showcase Cupid's emblem. Earrings, $780, from Prada

Hands on



Saying hello to sunshine does not mean you have to bid plush fur, thick knits and all things fuzzy adieu.

Just tote them around as fun, functional, trans-seasonal bags. Indulge in the pleasure of touch and be ready for hands to be all over them.

Hands off



Never go through the panic of losing your mobile phone again, thanks to this season's chic phone holders that can be slung across the body. You can even squeeze in a card or two and maybe a lipstick. Phone holder, $990, from Loewe