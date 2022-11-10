Heading to Sydney? Catch highlights from Louis Vuitton’s archives at the See LV exhibition Down Under

SYDNEY, Australia – On the night of Nov 3, celebrities, members of the media and influencers gathered at The Rocks in Sydney to toast the opening of See LV, Louis Vuitton’s latest exhibition of iconic archival objects.

Following stops in Wuhan and Hangzhou in China, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and Tokyo, Japan, the travelling exhibition – inaugurated in 2020 – arrived in Sydney for its only stop in the South Asia region.

Celebrities in attendance included Australian singer-songwriter Troye Sivan, Australian actress Teresa Palmer and Singapore’s Zoe Tay, dressed head to toe in key looks from the French luxury label.

Guests were treated to a performance by Grammy award-winning Australian electronic music trio Rufus Du Sol.

Against a backdrop of the Sydney Opera House, the night ended with a dynamic show welcoming the exhibition to Australia, with a squadron of colourful drones forming emblems from the maison and icons from Down Under like the kangaroo.

Until Dec 11, those heading to Sydney can experience the free exhibition for themselves.

Its blue and white set-up is hard to miss, fashioned like a giant QR code and sited next to the Museum of Contemporary Art along the city’s popular Circular Quay.