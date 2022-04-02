Watchmakers wow with novelties at Geneva fair

Two years after Covid-19 forced it to go online, Watches & Wonders 2022 is finally unfolding as a live event - with a digital component as well - in the world's watchmaking capital.
Held at Geneva's Palexpo convention centre, the trade fair - formerly known as Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie - started on Wednesday and ends on Tuesday.
Boasting nearly 40 exhibiting brands - from big guns such as Rolex and Cartier to independents including H. Moser & Cie and Ferdinand Berthoud - it marks a welcome mask-free return to full-scale face-to-face presentations, reuniting watchmakers and jewellers with retailers, journalists, collectors and hobbyists.
For the public as well as those for whom travel is still not safe or possible, keynote speeches, expert opinions and new product releases are also broadcast live from Palexpo and available online and on-demand.
The mood at the fair is buoyant and understandably so. Despite the pandemic, Swiss watch sales, according to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, hit an all-time high of 22.3 billion Swiss francs (S$32.8 billion) last year, up 31.2 per cent from 2020.
The participating brands have spared no expense to deck out their booths to make the reunion a memorable one.
IWC has a high-tech shipping container-style set-up; Van Cleef & Arpels' booth looks like a bejewelled garden; Hermes lures with a stunning piece of immersive artwork; while Jaeger-LeCoultre transports one to the celestial realms.
The biggest attractions, of course, are the timepieces themselves. Here is a sneak peak at some of this year's novelties.