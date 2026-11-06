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He was a Prada runway model. Now he’s going to be Iowa’s governor

While attending Brown University, Rob Sand, a state auditor who was elected governor on Nov 3, balanced his studies with runway modelling in Europe.

UNITED STATES – Some politicians have skeletons in their closets. Iowa’s Democratic Governor-elect Rob Sand has a Prada coat in his. At least metaphorically.

While attending Brown University, Sand, a state auditor who was elected governor on Nov 3, balanced his studies with runway modelling in Europe.