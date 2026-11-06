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He was a Prada runway model. Now he’s going to be Iowa’s governor

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While attending Brown University, Rob Sand, a state auditor who was elected governor on Nov 3, balanced his studies with runway modelling in Europe.

While attending Brown University, Rob Sand, a state auditor who was elected governor on Nov 3, balanced his studies with runway modelling in Europe.

PHOTOS: PENSKE MEDIA, REUTERS

Jacob Gallagher

  • Rob Sand, Iowa’s Democratic governor-elect, once modelled for Prada and other fashion houses while studying at Brown University.
  • His glamorous past was not a campaign focus, as he stressed lower prices, anti-corruption and education, and tried to seem more local and practical.
  • Sand later became a prosecutor and state auditor, and his team is selling a "Rob Sand, My Model Governor" T-shirt after his modelling past resurfaced.

AI generated

UNITED STATES – Some politicians have skeletons in their closets. Iowa’s Democratic Governor-elect Rob Sand has a Prada coat in his. At least metaphorically.

While attending Brown University, Sand, a state auditor who was elected governor on Nov 3, balanced his studies with runway modelling in Europe.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.