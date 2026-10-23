Getting haze-induced pimples? Skincare dos and don’ts to fight facial irritation

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PM2.5 and PM10 particles are small enough to penetrate the skin’s surface and cause irritation.

SINGAPORE - Grappling with red or pimply skin recently? It could be the haze.

While air quality has generally improved in the last two days, Singapore is still experiencing a streak of unhealthy air. The National Environment Agency said on Oct 21 that PSI levels may range from 101 to 160 on Oct 22.

During this time, more people may be dealing with inflamed skin.

Fine PM2.5 and PM10 pollutants that penetrate the skin’s surface most commonly cause dryness, itchiness, redness and increased sensitivity, says dermatologist Coni Liu from DermAlly Specialist Skin Clinic & Surgery.

Breakouts or clogged pores may also be more noticeable, compounded by mask acne – pimples that arise from heat and moisture trapped behind the face shields.

Ozone, another haze pollutant, also reacts with an oil produced by the skin to create irritating by-products linked to clogged pores, acne flare-ups and premature skin ageing, adds aesthetic physician Pamela Chong from skincare clinic Epion Clinic.

With wildfires potentially continuing into November, the two skin doctors offer simple dos and don’ts to haze-proof your skincare routine.

1. Do go for barrier-supporting ingredients

In these smoky times, the priority should be protecting and supporting the skin barrier. This can be as simple as switching to a three-step routine of a gentle cleanser, sunscreen and a moisturiser with barrier-girding ingredients, says Liu.

Look for moisturisers with ceramides, glycerin or hyaluronic acid. Ceramides are essential lipids found in the skin. They are frequently used in medicine for atopic dermatitis or dry skin, adds Chong.

2. Do use sunscreen

Hazy skies should not be mistaken for sun protection. Sunscreens with UVA and UVB protection are recommended, as ultraviolet rays and pollution can compound their effects on the skin.

The carcinogenic action of benzopyrene, a polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon abundant in wood smoke, is also worsened by UVA, says Chong.

3. Do wear an N95 mask

Though mask acne is a valid concern, respiratory health should trump all when PM2.5 levels are high, says Liu.

Instead of avoiding masks because they may cause zits, she recommends wearing one when necessary and adopting the stripped-back, three-step skincare routine to minimise irritation.

To combat mask acne, choose a well-fitting mask that minimises friction and replace disposable masks when they become damp or dirty, she adds.

4. Don’t exfoliate too much

Hold off on aggressive exfoliation, chemical peels and trying strong active ingredients for the first time during this period as they worsen irritation.

If your skin is irritated or sensitive, Chong further recommends suspending the use of strong acids, retinoids and benzoyl peroxide in topical acne treatments.

In the same vein, avoid harsh, stripping foam cleansers that wash away the skin’s natural barrier lipids. Switch to gel or a gentler foam cleanser.

5. Don’t cake the face

Skip heavy, long-wear make-up on days with the poorest air quality. Heavy powder and long-wear foundation can mix with sebum and trap particles against skin, Chong says.

6. Do stay in

The most effective intervention during the haze period is simply reducing exposure, say both doctors.

Cut outdoor exercise, keep windows and doors closed, and use air-conditioning or air filtration to improve indoor air quality. Since air-conditioning can be drying, Chong suggests using a humidifier at home to increase moisture levels.

She also advises showering and thoroughly cleansing the skin at night, especially after heavy outdoor exposure, as sweat and sebum can trap particles on the skin. Pollutants that cling to hair and clothing can also transfer directly onto pillowcases.

But avoid very hot showers, which can worsen dryness and irritation, warns Liu. She notes that while drinking ample water is good for health, it will not flush pollution out of the skin.

7. Bonus: Do go back to normal when the haze lifts, or don’t if your skin has not recovered

Once the skies clear and if your skin feels normal, go back to your usual skincare routine. For most people, temporary irritation should subside within two to four weeks after the haze, says Chong.

If your skin still feels dry and irritated, stick with a gentle cleanser and a repairing moisturiser, and continue using sunscreen, says Liu. Avoid aggressive “detox” treatments such as harsh scrubs or exfoliation, as overtreating the skin may cause more barrier disruption and irritation.

The goal is to return to your normal routine gradually, according to tolerance.

If you have a rash or acne that persists after air quality improves, there may be another trigger or an underlying skin condition that needs addressing, such as eczema or acne.