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Haze beauty survival guide: Do I have to change my skincare routine when air quality is bad?

The primary pollutants of the haze, the PM2.5 and PM10 particles, are fine enough to skip past the skin’s surface, lodge into pores and, on compromised skin, worm deeper still.

SINGAPORE - ‘Tis the season of watery eyes, a ticklish throat and weather-enabled introversion, thanks to persistent haze. Smoke from forest fires in Indonesia has been blowing into the Republic for much of September, tipping air quality into the unhealthy range on some days – in a first since October 2023.

You already know about the respiratory risks but the skin is a lesser-known casualty of polluted air. In fact, the body’s largest organ and outermost barrier is the first, and most directly exposed, target, says Dr Pamela Chong, an aesthetic physician at skincare clinic Epion clinic.

The primary pollutants of the haze, the PM2.5 and PM10 particles, are fine enough to skip past the skin’s surface, lodge into pores and, on compromised skin, worm deeper still. They then trigger an “inflammatory cascade” in the skin, warns Dr Chong.

Ozone, another pollutant, reacts with squalene, an oil produced by the skin, creating irritating byproducts linked to clogged pores, acne flare-ups and premature skin aging.

Haze particles also carry polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAH), which can set off a receptor in skin cells that increases pigment cell activity and activates an enzyme that breaks down collagen – in effect, aging the skin chemically in the same way cigarette smoke does , says Dr Chong .

With the wildfires potentially continuing till early November, your skincare routine could benefit from some tweaking.

What are the most common effects of haze on skin?

Dryness and irritation by way of itchiness, redness or increased sensitivity are the most common complaints , say experts The Straits Times spoke to .

Pollutants change the skin’s water barrier function and cause moisture to escape the skin . Dryness, itching and flaking can also occur on the scalp as it receives the same exposure as the face.

Breakouts or clogged pores may be more noticeable, though the relationship between pollution and acne is less clear than some other inflammatory skin conditions, says dermatologist Dr Coni Liu of skincare clinic DermAlly.

Nonetheless, particulate matter in the air increases sebum production and inflammatory biomarkers, which can cause acne flares and amplify inflammation driven by the bacterium Cutibacterium acnes.

Prolonged exposure can lead to pigmentation and accelerate visible ageing, with higher PM10 levels linked to more pigment spots and deeper nasolabial folds.

Haze particles carry polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, which can set off a receptor in skin cells that increases pigment cell activity and activates an enzyme that breaks down collagen – in effect, aging the skin chemically in the same way cigarette smoke does. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

What skin types are more vulnerable?

People with sensitive, dry or easily irritated skin, or an already compromised skin barrier, are more likely to notice symptoms as their skin is less resilient to environmental irritants , says Dr Liu.

Those with eczema or rosacea may experience worsening dryness, itchiness, redness or irritation during periods of prolonged exposure to poor air quality. People with eczema have a disrupted skin barrier, so environmental pollutants and irritants can aggravate skin inflammation.

Says Dr Chong: “ With a compromised barrier, moisture escapes and irritants enter more easily. Pollution further disturbs barrier proteins and stimulates inflammation. This can begin an itch-scratch cycle, with scratching causing even more barrier damage.”

She recommends p eople with eczema moisturise regularly a nd keep prescribed flare treatment on hand since pollution-triggered flares escalate faster than typical ones. A flare that does not respond within a few days of standard treatment should be followed up with a doctor visit, adds Dr Chong.

Dos and don’ts of haze season skincare

When adjusting one’s skincare routine , the priority is to protect and support the skin barrier, says Dr Liu. A simple gentle cleanser, followed by a moisturiser with barrier- protective ingredients, and sunscreen, will suffice, she adds.

Go for products containing antioxidants like vitamins E and C, as well as niacinamide, says Dr Liu . She explains: “Ozone measurably depletes vitamin E from the skin surface, so replenishing makes biochemical sense. Vitamin C is also the best-evidenced option to prevent inflammation and reduce pigmentation. Niacinamide supports cellular energy production and has been shown to reduce oxidative stress, inflammation and pigmentation.”

Look for moisturisers with barrier-supporting ingredients like ceramides, glycerin or hyaluronic acid. Ceramides, frequently used in medicine for atopic dermatitis or dry skin, are one’s best bet.

A simple gentle cleanser, followed by a moisturiser with barrier-protective ingredients, and sunscreen, will suffice. PHOTO: PEXELS

Hazy skies should not be mistaken for sun protection , Dr Liu adds . Sunscreen with UVA and UVB protection are recommended, as ultraviolet rays and pollution compound each other.

The carcinogenic action of benzopyrene, a PAH abundant in wood smoke, is also worsened by UVA, says Dr Chong.

She recommends avoiding harsh, stripping foam cleansers that wash away the skin’s natural barrier lipids. One should also hold off on aggressive exfoliation, chemical peels and trying out strong active ingredients for the first time in this period.

If your skin is irritated and sensitive, Dr Chong says to suspend the use of strong acids, retinoids and benzoyl peroxide in topical treatments for acne until the smoke clears .

But t he most effective intervention during the haze period is not a special anti-pollution product or skincare routine – it is reducing exposure.

A flare that does not respond within a few days of standard treatment should be followed up with a doctor visit, says Dr Pamela Chong, an aesthetic physician at skincare clinic Epion clinic. PHOTO: EPION CLINIC

To help skin, both doctors advise reducing outdoor exercise, keeping windows and doors closed, and using air conditioning or air filtration to improve indoor air quality . Since air conditioning is drying, Dr Chong suggests using a humidifier at home to increase moisture levels in indoor air.

She says to s hower and cleanse skin thoroughly at night, especially after heavy outdoor exposure – as sweat and sebum trap particles on the skin. Pollutants that cling to hair and clothing can transfer directly onto pillowcases as well.

But avoid very hot showers which can worsen dryness and irritation, warns Dr Liu. Hydrating the body is good for health but it will not flush pollution out of skin, she cautions.

Skip heavy, long-wear makeup on the worst air quality days. Heavy powder and long-wear foundation can mix with sebum and trap particles against skin when worn , says Dr Chong.

Post-haze aftercare

Breakouts or clogged pores may be more noticeable, though the relationship between pollution and acne is less clear than some other inflammatory skin conditions, says dermatologist Dr Coni Liu of skincare clinic DermAlly. PHOTO: DERMALLY

Say the skies clear. If your skin feels normal, go back to your usual skincare routine, Dr Liu advises .

If it still feels dry and irritated, stick with a gentle cleanser, repairing moisturiser and continue sunscreen. Avoid aggressive ‘detox’ treatments like harsh scrubs or exfoliation as over-treating the skin may cause more barrier disruption and irritation. The goal is to return to normal routine gradually, according to tolerance.

For most people, temporary irritation should settle as exposure decreases.

With all else constant, the skin barrier should return to normal within two to four weeks after the haze lifts, says Dr Chong.

If you have a rash or acne that persists after air quality improves, there may be another trigger or an underlying skin condition that needs to be addressed, like eczema or acne , she notes .

5 haze-proof beauty products

1. Aestura Atobarrier360 Cream ($39 for 80ml)

Formulated with patented high-density cermaie capsules, this product works to strengthen a dehydrated skin barrier by forming a moisture shield. PHOTO: AESTURA

This intensive moisturising cream has all the barrier-supporting goodies: antioxidants, ceramide, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide. Formulated with patented high-density cermaie capsules, it works to strengthen a dehydrated skin barrier by forming a moisture shield.

This product has been hot since 2023, when viewers spotted it on the bedside table of Shin Seulki, a dewy-skinned contestant on hit South Korean dating show Single’s Inferno.

To beef up the hydration even more, use it after applying the Atobarrier365 Hydro Cera-HA Serum from the same line ($39 for 30ml).

Info: Available at selected Sephora stores, sephora.sg, a nd Shopee Mall.

2. Sigi Skin Timeless Meadow sheet mask ($36 for a pack of four)

The mask comes in the same silky fabric as the brand’s popular Tea-Tox mask. PHOTO: SIGI SKIN

Buzzy Singapore skincare brand Sigi Skin’s new sheet mask is designed to support healthy ageing through hydration, barrier repair and skin resilience.

It is packed with 30ml of a concentrated serum containing a coenzyme that supports skin vitality NAD+, the peptide Hexapeptide-8, the acid Gaba known for its skin-smoothing properties, as well a s glutathione, fig and pomegranate extracts, and a five-ceramide complex.

Glutathione is a powerful antioxidant that helps brighten dull skin and the ceramides reinforce the skin barrier to lock in moisture.

The mask comes in the same silky fabric as the brand’s popular Tea-Tox mask.

Info: Available at 07-01 Orchard Shopping Centre, 321 Orchard Rd, and sigiskin.com.

3. Re:erth Firming Night Cream ($110 for 30ml)

This overnight treatment combines skin renewal, hydration and barrier support functions to help skin recover while the user sleeps. PHOTO: RE:ERTH

This is an overnight treatment by home-grown minimalist skincare brand Re:erth . It combines skin renewal, hydration and barrier support functions to help skin recover while the user sleeps.

Be warned, the formula contains nano-encapsulated retinal – a retinoid – but it is paired with a patented, more penetrative Lipodisq delivery system that helps minimise irritation. It also contains five types of liposomal ceramides that mimic the skin’s natural lipid composition, and niacinamide for an added antioxidant boost.

The product is suitable for all skin types, especially those concerned with fine lines, loss of firmness and hydration.

Info: Available at reerth.com.

4. Laneige Balance Mode Rice Foaming Deep Cleanser ($31 for 100ml)

The Balance Mode Rice Foaming Deep Cleanser unclogs pores and softly exfoliates dirt without stripping moisture from the skin. PHOTO: LANEIGE

Dirty air will have anyone craving a deep clean. But as the doctors say, a delicate approach is necessary. Enter K-beauty brand Laneige’s Balance Mode line, a range said to deliver gentle oil control while maintaining essential moisture and barrier comfort for oily, breakout-prone and sensitive skin.

The Balance Mode Rice Foaming Deep Cleanser unclogs pores and softly exfoliates dirt without stripping moisture from the skin. At its core is Rice-inamide, an ingredient complex developed through advanced Korean rice science that combines rice actives with niacinamide to help regulate excess oil while reinforcing the skin barrier.

Info: Available at Laneige stores, Sephora stores , TikTok Shop, Shopee and Lazada.

5. Dr Melaxin Cemenrete Calcium Volume Multi Balm 9g (from $39 for 9g)

Great for a quick fix , t his all-in-one balm tube by K-beauty brand Dr Melaxin can be applied to any dry and droopy spot on the face – including the under eyes, nasolabial folds and forehead – to hydrate and plump up the skin.

It is especially good for improving the look of under-eye hollows.

The star ingredient is Ribornic, a patented compound created by the brand that combines ionised calcium with Vitamin D to increase absorption of calcium into skin, which then helps hold collagen and elastin in place under the eyes, according to the brand .

The balm also contains adenosine, which induces collagen and elastin production to counter sag; collagen, to maintain skin thickness and elasticity; and elastin, for restoring stretched skin.

Info: Available at Guardian Singapore stores, guardian.com.sg and melaxin.sg