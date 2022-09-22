Harry Styles stylist Harris Reed takes over at Nina Ricci

PARIS – Harris Reed, just 26 and known for gender-fluid collaborations with pop stars Harry Styles, Adele and Lil Nas X, was named on Wednesday as the new artistic director of French fashion house Nina Ricci.

“I am truly excited to challenge the landscape of what feminity means... in such an iconic house,” said a statement for Reed, who takes charge of haute couture and fragrances for the 90-year-old label.

He has been described as “Harry Styles’ Secret Fashion Weapon” by Vogue, having designed outfits for the singer since 2017, and becoming central to his gender-fluid image. This included a suit and satin ball skirt combination for Styles’ Vogue cover story in 2020.

“I fight for the beauty of fluidity. I fight for a more opulent and accepting world. That is really important to me,” Reed told the magazine at the time.

A graduate of the Central Saint Martins college in London, Reed presented at London Fashion Week in 2021 – the first to officially remove distinctions between menswear and womenswear – and already has work in an exhibition at London’s V&A museum.

He becomes the youngest appointment at Nina Ricci since its founding in 1932, replacing Dutch duo Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh.

A first collection for the label is due from Reed in early 2023. AFP