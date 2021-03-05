Harper's Bazaar debuts virtual fashion show with Lamborghini and Lai Chan designs

SINGAPORE - In an industry first, fashion publication Harper's Bazaar Singapore organised a fashion show that melded the real and virtual worlds.

In partnership with Italian sports car producer Automobili Lamborghini, the event called 2021: Fashion Odyssey was presented as a by-invite only virtual show on March 4.

Dubbed an "extended reality" presentation, it featured real models walking a virtual landscape, in an eight-piece capsule collection designed by veteran fashion designer Lai Chan.

The futuristic pieces were inspired by Lamborghini's Huracan EVO RWD.

The celebrated qipao maker drew from the car's smooth surfaces, strong contours and understated designs, ramping them up with bold statement colours in line with the carmaker's DNA.

Choosing edgy materials such as embossed leather and taffeta, he also opted for mini skirts and pants to update the classic Qipao silhouette for the new generation of women - "and to get into the cars", said the designer in a post-show dialogue.

The made-to-order pieces are available for pre-order at Lai Chan's boutique in Paragon, and the fashion show will be available to watch at the Harper's Bazaar's website from Mar 6.