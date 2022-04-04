Grammys: Music's top stars burn up the red carpet

LAS VEGAS (AFP) - Music's biggest night is the awards season event with the boldest looks, and moving the Grammys to Sin City certainly amped up the edginess - the industry's top names sizzled on Sunday (April 3) on the red carpet, showing lots of skin.

Some of the most iconic fashion looks ever have emerged at the Grammy Awards, like pop star Jennifer Lopez's dramatic plunging green Versace gown in 2000 or Cardi B's vintage Thierry Mugler "Venus" gown in 2019.

On Sunday, the naked dress trend that emerged a week ago at the Oscars was in full effect at the MGM Grand and basic black gowns had their place. For the men, the memo obviously called for brash statements.

Here are some of the top looks from the Grammys red carpet:

(Not so) basic black

Teenage sensation Olivia Rodrigo is making her Grammys debut, and her arrival was memorable.

The 19-year-old, who racked up seven nominations, went for a body-conscious 1990s look in a figure-hugging black Vivienne Westwood gown with pink accents and a choker, finished off with long gloves.

Grammys darling Billie Eilish, who is also up for seven awards and is fresh off a win at the Oscars, rocked a deconstructed black suit jacket fashioned into a cape to match her hair and square sunglasses.

Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, who is up for record and song of the year honours, went for standard black trousers, and then took it up a notch with an intricately beaded jacket in a burst of colourful crystals.

Baring it all (almost)