Going the distance for love
The pandemic has kept unmarried bi-national couples apart and sparked a campaign lobbying for partners to be exempted from travel restrictions
Last July, Ms Melody Tan was at her breaking point trying to work out how to reunite with her Sweden-based boyfriend of three years.
It had been four months since she saw Mr Johan Jornbo, 27, a self-employed financial consultant. Sweden was closed to foreigners and Singapore was in phase two, when strict pandemic border controls were still in place.