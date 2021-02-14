Valentine’s Day Special

Going the distance for love

The pandemic has kept unmarried bi-national couples apart and sparked a campaign lobbying for partners to be exempted from travel restrictions

Ms S.J. Soh flew to Norway in December to spend Christmas and New Year with her Norwegian boyfriend, Mr S. Sutcu (both above), and they saw the Northern Lights for the first time.
Ms S.J. Soh flew to Norway in December to spend Christmas and New Year with her Norwegian boyfriend, Mr S. Sutcu (both above), and they saw the Northern Lights for the first time.
Ms Hanli Hoefer and Mr Emile Steenveld.
Ms Hanli Hoefer and Mr Emile Steenveld.
Ms Melody Tan and Mr Johan Jornbo.
Ms Melody Tan and Mr Johan Jornbo.
Last July, Ms Melody Tan was at her breaking point trying to work out how to reunite with her Sweden-based boyfriend of three years.

It had been four months since she saw Mr Johan Jornbo, 27, a self-employed financial consultant. Sweden was closed to foreigners and Singapore was in phase two, when strict pandemic border controls were still in place.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on February 14, 2021, with the headline 'Going the distance for love'. Subscribe
