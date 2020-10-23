Gleaming Harrods prize for Singapore jeweller

Harrods in London has added a new fine jewellery label to its coveted roster of brands, and it is one Singaporeans can be proud of.

Simone Jewels, founded by local jeweller Simone Ng, debuted at the luxury department store's Fine Jewellery Room on Oct 15, the first Singaporean jewellery brand to do so.

It was a surprise and "a dream come true", says the 46-year-old. The store has a notoriously selective process and as it does not take appointments, "you can't go knocking on Harrods' door", she adds.

"Harrods was looking for fresh, promising designers and I guess we fit the bill," says the jeweller, who had to oversee the moving-in process over Zoom last week.

She credits Enterprise Singapore's London office for linking her up with the House of Luxury, a global agency that represents fine art and jewellery brands. It showed the Simone Jewels portfolio to Harrods and set up a virtual meeting, and the rest is history.

The certified gemologist was told that "there were a few things about the brand that Harrods liked" - how all her pieces are one-of-a-kind and come with a story, and that she brings knowledge and variety in rare gemstones to discerning collectors. Her label is known for whimsical, coloured gem-centric designs inspired by historical figures and events.

The showcase is a pop-up featuring her Quintessentially British collection - an assortment of "quaintly English" rings, earrings and necklaces inspired by the Georgian era of British history in the 18th and early 19th centuries. The pieces include a £38,000 (S$67,700) Georgian Grandeur necklace. The collection will also be available online for three months at harrods.com.

To her knowledge, new brands rarely enter Harrods on a permanent basis the first time.

"This was an opportunity to get our foot in the door," she says.

"I remember many years ago, stepping into Harrods for the first time, I wondered if there were any Singaporean brands here. I said to myself, it would be so nice if we could be here one day."

The Malaysia-born designer from Kuala Lumpur, whose grandfather owned a jewellery retail chain, moved to Singapore in 2002. She started her brand in 2006, after picking up jewellery design as a hobby and realising she had a flair for it.

The pandemic has been more manageable than expected, says Ms Ng. Though she had to deal with cancelled global jewellery shows such as Couture Las Vegas and Paris Fashion Week, the team was pushed to adapt creatively, such as by offering gemstone masterclasses online.

It's really a coup for a Singaporean jewellery brand to be showcased in Harrods. It's a promising start to our international journey. MS SIMONE NG, who founded Simone Jewels in 2006

She adds that the brand was invited by luxury fashion e-tailer Moda Operandi to do a solo trunk show virtually early next year, with its "top fine jewellery customers" in attendance.

Unlikely celebrities have also been photographed sporting Simone Jewels in this time, such as Raya Abirached, a Lebanese television presenter who co-hosts talent show Arabs Got Talent; and British rapper Ms Banks.

Scoring Harrods is a milestone for the brand, says Ms Ng.

"Going international in any year is already very difficult; this year added a whole new dimension to the challenges. I feel that it's really a coup for a Singaporean jewellery brand to be showcased in Harrods. It's a promising start to our international journey."

Other Singaporean brands in Harrods include designer Ethan Koh's luxury accessories label Ethan K - known for its bags made of exotic animal skins - which opened a boutique on the ground floor in 2014.