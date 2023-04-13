Get fit and fashionable at Hermes’ new event, Martell launches streetwear line

Fitness classes with a twist at HermesFit
Gym bunnies are in for a unique fitness experience from Friday to April 23 at HermesFit, where they can enjoy yoga with scarves, stretching with belts, and balancing with hats.
Organised by French luxury brand Hermes, HermesFit is part of a worldwide series of bespoke events that have taken place in various locations across the globe, from Tokyo to New York.
Decorated in the house’s iconic orange hue, the playful space features several rooms for scheduled workout classes, including a weights wall equipped with customised Hermes barbells and kettlebells, a silk-inspired calisthenics course, and a boxing ring that also doubles as a photobooth and a juice bar. Classes include CarreYoga, Belt Stretching and Shoes HIIT.
In the evening, the boxing ring transforms into a stage for live performances and other exciting events.
The event will take place at 16 Orchard Road and admission is free. Register online at www.hermes.com for entry and fitness classes.
Martell drops streetwear line
Hold on to your glasses because cognac house Martell has shaken things up by teaming up with local streetwear designer Amos Ananda for a capsule collection.
The Martell x Amos Ananda streetwear line draws inspiration from the daring and electric energy that Maison Martell is known for. There are 14 different apparel and accessories, including loose-fit shirts and tees, bucket hats, shorts, jackets, caps and a utility pouch, with blue camouflage prints and lightning-inspired graphics. Think streetwear, but elevated.
The Martell x Amos Ananda streetwear line is priced from $10 to $120 and are available for purchase at Limited Edt Chamber at Wisma Atria and online at mar.tl/martellamosananda
Chanel’s Brightening 2023 make-up
For its Spring/Summer 2023 make-up collection, the creative wizards at Chanel Makeup Creation Studio drew inspiration from legendary fashion icon Gabrielle Chanel’s love for pastel tweeds.
The result? A pretty mix of soft pastels for your cheeks and eyes.
Pick from the Fantaisie de Chanel illuminating powder in peachy pink tones ($104), a Baume Essentiel moisturising highlighting stick ($70) or the Les 4 Ombres Delices eyeshadow palette ($110) to turn up the shimmer and shine.
Then slick on some Rouge Allure Ink lipstick ($62) – now available in two bold new shades, brownish rosewood and dusty red – and you are good to go.
The collection is available at Chanel Fragrance and Beauty boutiques, counters and online at sg-eshop.chanel.com
Makeup Forever’s new waterproof foundation
In 2022, Makeup Forever introduced HD Skin, a liquid foundation that is supposed to be undetectable even on 4K cameras used by film-makers. Today, it is available in a powder format – and in no less than 24 shades.
The new HD Skin Powder Foundation is like its predecessor: waterproof and sweatproof, with a skin-like appearance. It can stay on for 24 hours, blurring pores and providing medium to high coverage without looking cakey.
The powder also comes with a professional sponge with two sides. Pick the fluffy side for medium coverage and touch-ups but opt for the alternative if you are struggling with breakouts or discolouration and need to hide those, pronto.
Makeup Forever’s HD Skin Powder Foundation is priced at $72 and is available at Sephora Stores, as well as online at www.makeupforever.sg and Makeup Forever’s official store on Lazada and Zalora.