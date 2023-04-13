Get fit and fashionable at Hermes’ new event, Martell launches streetwear line

Fitness classes with a twist at HermesFit

Gym bunnies are in for a unique fitness experience from Friday to April 23 at HermesFit, where they can enjoy yoga with scarves, stretching with belts, and balancing with hats.

Organised by French luxury brand Hermes, HermesFit is part of a worldwide series of bespoke events that have taken place in various locations across the globe, from Tokyo to New York.

Decorated in the house’s iconic orange hue, the playful space features several rooms for scheduled workout classes, including a weights wall equipped with customised Hermes barbells and kettlebells, a silk-inspired calisthenics course, and a boxing ring that also doubles as a photobooth and a juice bar. Classes include CarreYoga, Belt Stretching and Shoes HIIT.

In the evening, the boxing ring transforms into a stage for live performances and other exciting events.

The event will take place at 16 Orchard Road and admission is free. Register online at www.hermes.com for entry and fitness classes.

