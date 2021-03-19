Get carried away

The ongoing Fall/Winter 2021 fashion season feels, as you might expect, different.

Official fashion week schedules may be somewhat moot and people are experiencing all the collections digitally. But one thing remains the same: fashion's thirst and energy for the new and exciting, and the never-ending search for the next must-have bag.

Here are the eye-catching bags from the shows.

Loewe

Last spring, Jonathan Anderson revived the Flamenco clutch at Loewe. The slouchy style, marked by knotted leather drawstrings and buttery soft nappa calfskin leather, got blown up into an oversized iteration this Fall/Winter season.

Prada

The second-skin bodysuits at Prada this season came in a range of surprising prints. Just slightly off the Art Deco kilter that the brand is usually identified with, it is perhaps co-creative director Raf Simons' modernist contribution.

The bet is on this bag - one of a number made in the collection's key jacquard knit fabric and print - as a collectible design.

Miu Miu

Miuccia Prada's mountainous romp for the Fall/Winter season was a masterclass in tactility - matelasse quilts blown up, cashmere that begged to be touched and a whole lot of fashionable shearling.

This little top-handle bag best captures the spirit of the Miu Miu collection.

Tod's

This exaggeratedly large addition to Tod's T Timeless collection is in the spirit of Walter Chiapponi's voyage this season into the overlaps of functional sportswear and voluptuously feminine haute couture.

Chanel

Virginie Viard's apres-ski fantasy for Chanel yielded a lot of fabulous outerwear and cocktail dresses.

The best in-hand accessory, however, was this fun and furry bag, complete with the house's recognisable chain strap.

Dior

It has been a while since people have seen Maria Grazia Chiuri do a more casual, unstructured bag. Which is why the vote is on this louche hobo bag in a deep shade of navy - matched to the crisp denim jeans in the collection - to take off.

Chloe

Gabriela Hearst's debut collection for Chloe saw her emphasising a narrative of sustainability.

This hand-knit leather tote is one example. Made from recycled materials, it boasts a textural plushness punctuated by a "C" link made from recycled wood.

Valentino

Brevity was on Pierpaolo Piccioli's mind for the season, with hemlines and fabrics being slashed in a multitude of ways. Most intriguing was a laser-cut technique that created a peekaboo net effect on garments, translated here onto a Roman Stud bag with a layered look.

