Get a head start at work

While you are sprucing up your wardrobe, do not neglect your crowning glory, which style experts say plays a big part in overall presentation.

Colour creators at Shiseido Professional observe that consumers these days are more concerned about their hair condition, prefer less damaging services and want low-maintenance colours that are easy to manage, but still trendy.

That does not mean colour is out.

Hair trends now emphasise lighter, more expressive colours, with neutral, grounded tones in the spotlight, says Mr Kuah Beng-Lee, education manager at the company Kao Salon Singapore, which owns hair colour brand Goldwell.

Kao Salon predicts that in place of the bold, pop colours of the past, such as fuchsia and red, "nostalgic brights" like orange, green and lilac will trend.

Consumers still want colour as a form of escapism, Mr Kuah says. "More people are going back to the office and we see consumers heading to salons for a fresh hair colour and style."

Here is how you can stand out with your locks - comfortably.

1 CHOOSE A DARKER CROWN WITH LIGHTER ENDS: Go dark on top and light at the bottom.

Ms Tien Goh, education manager at Shiseido Professional Singapore, says: "This allows new hair growth to blend more seamlessly with the coloured hair. There is less demand for whole-head bleaching, although more consumers are asking for highlights to add dimension and style."

Shiseido Professional has dubbed the upcoming trend "duo colour melt", where two colours are applied for the base and highlights, with the highlights placed as thin streaks near the crown before transitioning or "melting" into wider portions at the ends.

2 WEAVE IN THE COLOUR: Natural, neutral colours are the easiest to maintain, says Mr Kuah.

"But if one prefers bolder hair colours, he or she can ask for the colours to be added through creative techniques like ombre or balayage."

3 TRY "SOFT" SERVICES: The age of heavy hair texture correction has passed. Instead, try a soft perm or soft rebond.

Such services make your hair easy to manage and style, so you are ready to go in the morning, says Ms Goh.

"Less layering at the ends also helps maintain a neater presentation, while surface layering at the crown can produce a more voluminous hairstyle."

Mr John Wong, a colourist at Mimosa Salon, adds: "We are seeing more customers request for soft straightening, as they would like a style that is neat and fresh before going back to the office regularly."

4 MAINTAIN IT AT HOME: "Don't skimp on your post-colouring haircare, especially after a shower," says Ms Goh.

She recommends a good hair oil, like the Sublimic Luminoforce Brilliance Oil, to lock in moisture, which is key for healthy hair, shine and smoothness.

A leave-in treatment like the Sublimic Wonder Shield will also maintain the hairstyle and colour for longer, while protecting against pollutants and ultraviolet radiation, she adds.

Mr Kuah says: "Maintenance is easy with the right home care products with adequate colour protection."

He recommends Goldwell's Kerasilk Color range and Dualsenses Color Extra Rich range, which can be purchased at partnering Goldwell salons.