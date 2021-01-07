From sparkly ensembles to bell sleeves, bold hues and shapes rule the streets

The latest trends are inspired by nature in its most elemental forms

Think Pink



PHOTO: MOSCHINO



Add a dose of disco to even your most casual looks with a sweet yet sassy metallic bag. Keep it petite but big enough for your daily essentials, with a gilded chain strap for extra edge. This is an instant mood-lifter no matter the weather.

Blinding Light



PHOTO: LACOSTE



The festive new year always calls for a wave of sparkly ensembles. Shy of glitter or sequins? Try metallics instead. Go for the full-on shine of a voluminous one-tone jacket or a multi-hue pantsuit, the subtle sheen of a skirt, or a hint of reflection from a pair of boots - you decide the sparkle effect.

Natural Drama



PHOTO: CHANEL



The grown-up sister to girlish puff sleeves, bell sleeves offer volume at the forearm rather than the shoulders for just as flattering a silhouette. Plus, they add a hint of Victorian drama to any get-up instantly.

Purple Rain



PHOTO: HUISHAN ZHANG



Whether as a darling pastel or a vivid violet, purple is the colour of the moment. It's a bolder, and some would say more fashionable, alternative to pink. Add pops of the hue in the form of an everyday bag and court pumps, or go all out with a fully sequinned number in a single loud colour .

A Hint of Tint



PHOTO: KARENT WAZEN



What started as yellow-tinted lenses made for medical needs has since expanded into a spectrum of rainbow hues. From icy blue to blazing orange, tinted lenses are just the punch you need to make a style statement.

Plush and Lush



PHOTO: KENZO



Velvet pieces are no longer reserved for after dark moments. Let them shine in daylight by throwing a plush blazer over corporate wear or add visual interest with a pair of 'gram-worthy heels for an elevated twist. Then end the day with a lavish pyjamas set to complete the luxuriously indulgent experience.

Liquid Shine



PHOTO: CAROLINA HERRERA



Patent leather is reliving its '80s glory days with a vengeance. Throw on a vinyl-esque coat for some oomph, slip into a slick jumpsuit for a fuss-free get-up, or opt for a glossy accessory for a sleek finish to your look. Nothing gives you polish and attitude quite like gleaming leather.

Go with the Flow



PHOTO: VALENTINO



The unassuming house dress has been given a facelift, thanks to designers who have elevated the comfortable, fuss-free frock. Valentino went with a silk version while Balenciaga presented a floral number paired with neon boots. Dress it up or down, wear it indoors or out-we guarantee you'll look and feel your best.

Cosmic Wonder



PHOTO: INTERSTELLAIRE



What better way to align yourself with the stars than with jewellery inspired by the cosmos? With bold shapes, powerful lines and a trove of coloured gems, Louis Vuitton's Stellar Times offers statement pieces that go just as well with tees and jeans as they do a gown fit for the red carpet.

Earth and Fire



PHOTO: COCKTAIL RING



Show off your passionate side with gems that take their fiery colour cues from molten lava. The Mauna range from Cartier's Magnitude collection marries a treasure chest of precious stones with geometric forms for a timeless portrayal of modern exuberance.

Save the Day



PHOTO: BALMAIN



A cape has the power to make you feel invincible. Put a spin on the superhero staple by donning a cape-blazer hybrid or a one-shoulder cape-top fashioned from a silky shawl. Effortlessly chic, it instantly pulls together a look, with the draped effect adding a cool factor to a classic ensemble.

On High Ground



PHOTO: COMME-DES-GARCONS



After back-to-back seasons of flats, platforms are finally making a comeback-from classic sandals to modernised sneakers and traditional slippers. Take your pick and stand tall.

This article first appeared in Harper's Bazaar Singapore, the leading fashion glossy on the best of style, beauty, design, travel and the arts.