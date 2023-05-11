From porter to powerhouse: Traversing 102 years of history at Gucci Cosmos exhibition

SHANGHAI – The Gucci story began in the late 1800s, in The Savoy Hotel in London.

A young Italian man by the name of Guccio Gucci had arrived at this ritzy hotel – not as a guest, but to work as a porter.

Although The Savoy was the first hotel in London to get an electric lift, it was manually controlled and extremely slow, taking seven minutes to travel from the ground floor to the uppermost levels.

Tasked with helping guests with their luggage, Gucci had seven minutes to study each and every bag belonging to the Savoy’s wealthy British clientele. Inspired by what he saw, he returned to his home town of Florence in 1921 to start his own artisanal luggage atelier.

It is hardly surprising then that visitors to the Gucci Cosmos exhibition in Shanghai – which opened with great fanfare on April 28 – are greeted with the sight of luggage.

Plain or logo-embossed, massive or tiny, they glide soundlessly on circular carousels in Portals, the first of the exhibition’s eight immersive worlds.

Conceptualised and designed by renowned British contemporary artist Es Devlin and curated by Italian fashion theorist and critic Maria Luisa Frisa, Gucci Cosmos is the Italian luxury house’s new exhibition which traverses its 102-year history.

This playful and immersive exhibition is housed in the sprawling West Bund Art Center, a former aircraft manufacturing facility in the up-and-coming arts and museum district of the West Bund.

Gucci president and chief executive Marco Bizzarri, Chinese singer-actor Lu Han and a number of journalists and influencers attended the cocktail reception, which drew about 700 guests from around the region.

Stepping inside the exhibition feels like entering a parallel universe where the brand’s past, present and future collide in a vivid explosion of multicoloured florals and GG logos.

Each world showcases many previously unseen items, tracing the evolution of Gucci from its founding principles to the creativity and innovation of its former creative directors Tom Ford, Frida Giannini and Alessandro Michele.