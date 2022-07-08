From clearer skin to a sleeker body shape: Doctors' top-to-toe beauty tips to help you look and feel your best

From quarantine-free travel and stepping back into the office, to inviting as many people as you like to your gatherings, life as we know it is almost back on track. To make up for lost time, everyone is prioritising their to-do list, and for some this includes a beauty refresh.

This explains why S Aesthetics Clinic (SAC) has seen an increase in demand for their beauty treatments. The clinic, which has been operating at Shaw Centre since 2016, has recently seen a steady rise in aesthetic-treatment bookings locally and internationally as medical tourism picks up.

“With the resumption of social events, people want to look their best and tourists from the region are starting to fly in to have their treatments here,” notes Dr Bernard Tan, 33, SAC’s medical director. “Everyone wants to age gracefully and I’ve observed an increased number of both men and women incorporating medical aesthetic treatments as part of their modern lifestyle.”

If you’ve started stepping out more often now, perhaps you’re also ready for a little refresh. Here’s your top-to-toe look-good cheat sheet – complete with expert tips.

Get a flawless-looking complexion

Doctor’s tip: The secret to keeping your complexion glowing is to ward off dark spots, wrinkles and skin dullness caused by long-term UV exposure. SAC’s aesthetics doctor, Dr Ashley Yuen, 40, suggests using a sunblock with at least SPF50 every day and reapplying it every three hours. “Don’t shy away from sunblocks even if you have sensitive skin: A mineral formula with aluminium or zinc oxide will work for you,” he says.

Treatments available: More complicated issues like pigmentation, sagging skin, acne scars and tattoo removal can be treated with medical-grade lasers and energy-based devices. The SecretDUO treatment at SAC uses fine gold-plated needles which emit radiofrequency energy to strengthen your skin’s deeper layers, stimulate collagen production and improve acne scars. For an added boost, this is followed by the Erbium Glass laser treatment to tighten skin. The Pico Laser treatment uses two complementary wavelengths of focused light energy to remove unwanted skin pigmentation and tattoos.

And because constant mask-wearing has resulted in many of us getting the dreaded “maskne”, the 45-minute Hydrafacial Elite treatment works to combat it through a hydradermabrasion process that deeply cleanses and exfoliates before infusing a blend of soothing antioxidants, peptides and hyaluronic acid to keep your skin hydrated and glowing.

To firm up sagging skin non-surgically and without downtime, there’s the Ultherapy treatment. Ultrasound waves are focused on the deeper layers of the face and neck to trigger collagen production and contraction for a tightening and lifting effect that will reduce signs of facial aging.

Age-related facial volume loss, that sunken look around your cheeks and temples, can make you look tired. This can be addressed with dermal fillers. Containing hyaluronic acid or collagen stimulators, a filler injection by an expert injector can restore a youthful appearance: Your face will look lifted and more refreshed.