From cheongsam to matching sets, where to shop for your Chinese New Year 2024 outfits

SINGAPORE – The annual rush to pick out a Chinese New Year outfit has begun.
The season has long been regarded as a cash cow for clothing brands, with some generating more revenue from the month alone than the rest of the year combined.
SINGAPORE – The annual rush to pick out a Chinese New Year outfit has begun.
The season has long been regarded as a cash cow for clothing brands, with some generating more revenue from the month alone than the rest of the year combined.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.