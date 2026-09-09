Four Rolex Cosmograph Daytonas for charity auction, Audemars Piguet exhibition at National Museum

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Rolex unveils four unique Cosmographs Daytonas for auction

On Sept 28, four unique gem-set Rolex Cosmograph Daytonas will go under the hammer at Phillips in London. Supported by tennis great Roger Federer and Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio, the unprecedented charity auction is part of Rolex’s Perpetual Planet Initiative.

Every watch, representing a season, is a fantasy piece: Spring wears white gold with a chrysoprase dial and purple sapphires; Summer, Everose gold with turquoise and pink sapphires; Autumn, yellow gold with mookaite and green tourmalines; Winter, platinum with blue opal and a fuchsia-to-blue sapphire gradient. All four carry diamond-set lugs and crown guards.

Sold as four separate lots rather than a set, proceeds will be split between the Federer Foundation, which backs children’s education in Switzerland and Southern Africa, and Re:wild, DiCaprio’s conservation charity.

Unofficial market estimates put each piece near CHF 4 million (S$6.25 million), with some watchers eyeing a combined total north of CHF 31 million.

Audemars Piguet Perspectives On Time exhibition

The Audemars Piguet Perspectives on Time exhibition unfolds across four rooms marking 150 years since the brand’s 1875 founding in Le Brassus, Switzerland. PHOTO: WONG KIM HOH

Audemars Piguet’s Singapore exhibition has a showstopper with quite a backstory. The 1921 Grosse Piece, a pocket watch packing 19 complications, disappeared from view for decades before the watchmaker bought it back at Sotheby’s New York in December 2025 for US$7.736 million (S$9.779 million) – more than seven times its estimate.

Now back in the fold, it takes centre stage at Perspectives On Time, at the National Museum of Singapore’s Gallery Theatre from Sept10 to 13.

The 1921 Grosse Pièce, a pocket watch packing 19 complications. PHOTO: AUDEMARS PIGUET

Free and open to all, the exhibition unfolds across four rooms marking 150 years since the brand’s 1875 founding in Le Brassus, Switzerland.

Looking Back and Beyond traces its history through pieces like the original 1972 Royal Oak. Guided by the Cosmos explores astronomical complications, anchored by the Grosse Pièce itself. The Beauty Within charts openworking from a 1770 pocket watch to 2017’s skeletonised Royal Oak Tourbillon. Giving Time a Voice showcases chiming watches, including a 1921 minute repeater built for Tiffany & Co.’s director, just 15.8mm wide.

Doors open 10.30am to 6pm daily in 30-minute sessions. Admission is free, though slots are limited; register at bit.ly/ap-perspectivesontime. Walk-ins are welcome, subject to space.

Tudor Northflag

Tudor’s Northflag is back on the wrist, five years after vanishing from shelves, and this time it’s tracking two time zones at once. Named after the 1950s British North Greenland Expedition, where Tudor watches survived two brutal Arctic years unscathed, the reborn tool watch trades its old power-reserve display for a proper flyer GMT hand.

Tudor’s Northflag is back on the wrist, five years after vanishing from shelves, and this time it’s tracking two time zones at once. PHOTO: TUDOR

The 40mm steel case is slimmer than before, keeping the black dial, oversized ceramic hour markers and integrated bracelet borrowed from 1973’s Ranger II. Flip it over and a sapphire caseback shows off the new Manufacture Calibre MT5652-U, running at 65 hours between winds.

It’s METAS-certified as a Master Chronometer, meaning it must stay accurate to within 0 to +5 seconds daily and resist magnetic fields up to 15,000 gauss, tougher standards than ordinary Swiss chronometer testing.

Price: $7,230. Available exclusively at the Tudor Boutique in Marina Bay Sands.

A. Lange & Sohne Triple Split

Five years after A. Lange & Sohne stunned the watch world with its first in-house chronograph, the 1999 Datograph, the Saxon manufacture went one better. In 2004, it unveiled the Double Split, the first mechanical watch ever built with a double rattrapante, letting two seconds hands and two minute counters “split” independently to time overlapping events.

Where a classic split-seconds chronograph maxes out at 60 seconds, the Double Split’s extra minute counter stretched comparative timing to a full 30 minutes. Inside ticks the hand-wound calibre L001.1: a hefty 30.5mm movement beating at 3Hz with 38 hours of power reserve.

A. Lange & Sohne's Triple Split pairs a silver dial with dark grey registers PHOTO: A. LANGE & SOHNE

It remained unrivalled until 2018, when Lange added a third hand-pair with the Triple Split, pushing measurement out to 12 hours. Now offered in platinum for the first time, the Triple Split pairs a silver dial with dark grey registers, Lange’s take on the classic “panda” dial.

Beyond the new look, it is unchanged from the 2021 pink-gold edition, retaining its substantial 15.6mm-thick case and accomplished L132.1 movement.

Price upon request.

Hublot Big Bang Original Soft Touch

Unveiled at Geneva Watch Days in September, the Big Bang Original Soft Touch reworks Hublot’s 2005 design in specially engineered rubber, moulded directly onto the case, bezel, dial and strap for a distinctive velvety feel and grippy texture.

The Big Bang Original Soft Touch reworks Hublot’s 2005 design in specially engineered rubber, moulded directly onto the case, bezel, dial and strap. PHOTO: HUBLOT

The watch comes in two familiar guises: All Black, celebrating 20 years since Hublot’s monochrome breakthrough, and All Red, a nod to its pioneering coloured ceramic of 2018. Its 43mm titanium case is a relatively slim 13.2mm and water-resistant to 100m.

Inside is Hublot’s in-house Unico chronograph, featuring a column wheel, dual-clutch construction and a 72-hour power reserve. Made at the brand’s Nyon manufacture, each watch costs $33,700 and carries a 10-year warranty.

Longines Master Collection Chrono Monopusher

Longines has given its Master Collection its biggest overhaul in two decades, led by the line’s first single-button chronograph. The 41mm steel Chrono Monopusher comes with either a silver opaline or frosted blue dial, each featuring a vintage-style pulsometer once used by doctors to measure heart rates.

The 41mm steel Chrono Monopusher comes with either a silver opaline or frosted blue dial, PHOTO: LONGINES

The design draws on a wrist chronograph Longines made in 1911, while the sapphire caseback reveals the exclusive, hand-wound L799.5 column-wheel movement, which has a 68-hour power reserve.

The watch is fronted by actor and Longines ambassador Henry Cavill, and priced at $5,000.

Tag Heuer Monza

Tag Heuer marks 50 years since Austrian driver Niki Lauda’s 1975 Formula One title with a new Monza, launched ahead of the Italian Grand Prix. The original debuted in 1976 to celebrate Ferrari’s first championship since 1964 and Heuer’s pioneering partnership with the team.

The Monza Flyback Chronograph has a 42mm forged-carbon case, giving each watch a unique marbled finish. PHOTO: TAG HEUE

The Monza Flyback Chronograph has a 42mm forged-carbon case, giving each watch a unique marbled finish. Its black dial features red accents and a tachymeter-pulsometer scale, while the COSC-certified TH20-12 movement offers flyback timing and an 80-hour power reserve.

Limited to 500 numbered pieces, it comes on a red-stitched calfskin strap and is priced at $18,350.

Tiffany Timer

The new Tiffany Timer pairs a 40mm titanium case with a polished platinum bezel and a dark navy sunray dial accented in Tiffany Blue. PHOTO: TIFFANY & CO

Tiffany & Co marks 160 years since its first stopwatch with a second limited-edition Tiffany Timer, following the 60-piece, all-platinum model released earlier this year.

The new version pairs a 40mm titanium case with a polished platinum bezel and a dark navy sunray dial accented in Tiffany Blue. Through the sapphire caseback, a 1.4cm Bird on a Rock – hand-carved from solid 18k gold – sits on the openworked rotor in tribute to Jean Schlumberger’s 1965 design.

Powered by a customised Zenith El Primero 400 movement with a 50-hour power reserve, the watch is limited to 100 pieces and priced at $43,800.