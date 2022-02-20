Mr Ibrahim Atan started modelling in 1985 with Carrie Models and continued to do so part-time into his 40s.
Notable jobs included a television commercial for sports brand Puma, magazine shoots and gracing local and international runways.
Mr Ibrahim Atan started modelling in 1985 with Carrie Models and continued to do so part-time into his 40s.
Notable jobs included a television commercial for sports brand Puma, magazine shoots and gracing local and international runways.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on February 20, 2022, with the headline Former models all ready to strut again. Subscribe