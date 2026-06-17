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The first woman president of Thailand's football association Nualphan Lamsam (right) with first place winner of East Asia, Jeklin Kim (left), at the 2026 Cartier Women’s Initiative awards ceremony.

BANGKOK, Thailand – Jeklin Kim is an expert in fun. For 12 years, the sunny South Korean was a game designer at MapleStory, the chibi-style monster-hunting adventure game hugely popular in the noughties.

These days, though, the 40-year-old channels her dopamine-spiking skills into making games that improve the hand mobility of children with disabilities.

The company she co-founded in 2023, GemGem Therapeutics, integrates hand exercises into mobile games played by thousands of kids in hospitals, special education schools and homes – work that won her first place in the East Asia category of the Cartier Women’s Initiative awards on June 10.

Cartier’s global entrepreneurship programme supports women-run impact businesses with grant money, business training, networking opportunities and access to a global community of current and former finalists, as well as mentors, jury members and coaches. The programme comprises 10 categories – nine regional awards and the Science & Technology Pioneer Award.

Speaking to The Straits Times the morning after, Kim gets candid: “You know, it wasn’t noble in the beginning. It was something (I built) to help me with my son.”

As mother to a seven-year-old boy with cerebral palsy, Kim knew intimately the pains of coaxing a child into doing their occupational therapy drills, the “joyless” repetition of hand gestures so crucial to their progress.

“He would not do any therapy at home. I spent so much money on therapy but (the sessions) are only an hour of the week. If kids are awake for the whole day, in a week that adds up to 100 hours (wasted).

“It was important that he did therapy at home between those sessions but he wouldn’t listen to me; he would even run away. It was so frustrating that I just made a game to make sure that he moved his hands voluntarily without me being so stressed out,” she says.

The first iteration for her then three-year-old son was a balloon popping game. To burst it, he had to make the right hand gesture as detected and recognised by an AI sensor.

This later evolved into a Flappy Bird-like prototype for GemGem Therapeutics.

Early responses confirmed its magic.

“Kids didn’t recognise it as therapy, they recognised it as a fun game and mums loved the fact that it was like (any other game); a reward system of its own,” says Kim, who has three children.

The company works with occupational therapists and AI programmers to calibrate the hand motions used in game play, which are tailored to each child’s ability. Players who master a gesture then “level up” to more advanced movements.

“We assign the perfect degree of angles for the fingers and the wrist of each child,” adds Kim.

GemGem Therapeutics' rehabilitative games are tailored to each child's ability. PHOTO: CARTIER

There have been glowing testimonials. A mother once approached Kim crying because after less than a week of game play, her six-year-old son gained enough strength in his hands to pull up his pants, in time for his enrolment into elementary school.

“That was the day our first investment money was wired in but her ‘thank you’ was way more valuable to me,” says Kim.

Making time for mums

Since 2023, 1,508 children have completed personalised GemGem Therapeutics programmes, with 76 per cent showing improved hand function within a month.

Kim’s son has played her game every day for two years and his hands are basically “normal”. Only a trained therapist would be able to pick them out, she says.

Kim’s goal was not just to help kids but also to give their mothers a breather while they are engrossed in game play. Her son’s keenness for the game sees him waking up on his own every morning to play on the iPad for 15 minutes, she says.

When her son was born – one of a pair of twins – long drives to daily therapy appointments meant she had to put her job at MapleStory on hold. Later , even with reduced hours at work, she eventually decided to leave.

“It was really devastating, I was really depressed and so are almost all mums of children with disabilities. They think ‘all of this is because of me’. It’s dumb but it’s common to think it’s something you did during the pregnancy that caused (them) to be this way,” says Kim.

Jeklin Kim makes rehabilitative games for children with disabilities. PHOTO: CARTIER

When she caught herself wanting to pour hot water over herself in an act of self-harm, she sought medical help.

“I realised that this devastating situation could drag other mums down to where I was, so I just wanted to give them some hope, some free time.

“Free time is actually the No. 1 thing mothers need, so I had to make sure that this game would put the kids away, to allow them to have just 15 or 20 minutes of free time every day.”

The same year she founded her start-up, it won the high-profile Chung Ju-yung Startup Competition in South Korea. In 2025, GemGem opened a therapy clinic for its child users to receive in-person follow-ups with therapists, partly to counter the mistrust of AI, says Kim. The clinic now sees about 150 patients.

The US$100,000 (S$128,200) grant from the Cartier Women’s Initiative will go fully towards clinical research.

Does she have plans to tackle other body parts? Legs are on her wishlist but they are tricky for game design, she says.

“But we are moving into physiotherapy as well, not just for the hands. We are developing a new game.”