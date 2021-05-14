For all seasons

THE ONE

Whether you are 16 or 60, the boiler suit can easily be one of the hardest-working pieces in your wardrobe. Flattering and easy to style, cinch yours with a belt for a more pulled-together look and balance the industrial vibes with statement accessories and luxe extras.

DROP IT LIKE IT'S HOT

Never underestimate the visual impact of a great pair of drop earrings framing your face. Wear a single one like at Valentino for a touch of debonair flair or reach for a pair of shoulder-grazers like those at Dolce&Gabbana for an attention-grabbing entrance.

These baubles will surely add that extra something to your OOTD instantly.

BABY STEPS

Unlike in the 1950s, when it was the formal footwear of choice for young women, today's kitten heels are strictly a grown-up affair.

Valentino played up an artisanal feel with 3D rose petals, Miu Miu and Prada took a sleeker, sportier route, while Proenza Schouler went minimalist. Whichever way you decide to go, you can be sure of both style and comfort.

UPSIZE PLEASE

In keeping with the season's call for relaxed and generous proportions, everyone's favourite go-to staple - crisp button-down shirts - has gone XXL.

Look to Valentino for inspiration and pair your vivid piece with leather shorts for a more-smart-than-casual take or simply wear it as a dress, like at Coach, for easy breezy weekends.

A NEW DAWN

For decades, women have trusted Swarovski to offer them on-trend jewellery that pairs effortlessly with their wardrobes. With Giovanna Engelbert as its creative director, expect bold, vibrant designs that showcase her knack for proportions and modernity.

HONEY, I SHRUNK THE…

...cardigan. No longer your grandma's chilly day staple, it has evolved into a stylish girl's knit with these midriff-bearing numbers offering sexy and comfort in equal parts. Wear it with a pair of fuss-free bottoms topped with nonchalant confidence - you cannot go wrong.

GEOMETRIC GEODES

These new watches from Dior's Gem Dior collection (which is rounded off with 11 jewellery designs) present an unexpected case shape and a slip-on, clasp-free bracelet that drip with retro-chic fun.

Choose from seven designs that showcase Dior Jewellery creative director Victoire de Castellane's love of precious stones.

SHOULDER TO SHOULDER

Move aside, roomy totes. The iconic Y2K shoulder bag made popular by reality television star Paris Hilton and actress Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw in Sex And The City (1998 to 2004) in the early noughties has found favour again.

Twice as long as it is wide, with just enough space to hold a woman's essentials (phone, credit cards, keys, a lipstick or two), the chic iterations from this season show that good things can come in small packages.

IT'S A WRAP

Jil Sander artfully knotted its version into a bow while Coperni took the practical route with its jersey number bearing buttons on both sides.

We are talking about wraps: The perfect layering option especially in Singapore, where we often go from too cold (the air-conditioned indoors) to too warm (everywhere else) in a jiffy.

The best part? They can easily be tucked into your tote.

ARM PARTY

Big, bold and beautiful, these extras take wrist candy to the next level. Stack complementary designs like at Chloe or take Chanel and Lanvin's lead and opt for a single, impossible-to-ignore piece. Spring/summer is perfect for indulging in a little fun with jewellery choices, so why not make it count?

IN THE BLACK

Timeless with just the right amount of sensuous decadence - say hello to your modern little black dress. Modest floor-grazing lengths are balanced with strategic cutouts or see-through fabrics for sensuous flashes of skin, while accessories with chunky hardware add a no-nonsense tough-girl vibe.

DOWN TO EARTH

As much as the season has made its love of bold prints and vivid hues known, there is no denying the allure of a good camel ensemble. Turn trusty into thrilling with dramatic details such as ruffles and an unexpected waist-cincher from Acne studios. Or mix different tones for a more dynamic look. This dromedary is here to stay.