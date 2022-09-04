Five special-edition Franck Muller watches, each over $1.5m, created for Cortina's 50th anniversary

SINGAPORE - There are five but only one is ready.

The quintet are the Vanguard Revolution 3 Skeleton Special Editions timepieces which Franck Muller has created to celebrate Cortina Watch's 50th anniversary.

The five one-of-a-kind pieces boast not just marvellous engineering - a spell-binding tourbillon that rotates on three axes - but also stunning gem settings featuring baguette-cut diamonds, rubies and emeralds.

One of the five special editions - four are priced at $1.51 million and one at $1.68 million - is currently displayed at a special exhibition to celebrate Cortina's golden jubilee held at Paragon mall until Sept 13.

Mr Nicholas Rudaz, chief executive of Franck Muller, says: "Unfortunately, we have not been able to deliver all five pieces in time because the diamond business has been turned upside down due to Covid. Production is scarce. Finding the right set of stones - in a similar colour - is very difficult because we are doing it on such a large scale. Setting the stones is also extremely time-consuming."

"But we will have them all by October," he says, adding that the $1.68 million emerald piece has already been sold.

Mr Jeremy Lim, chief executive of Cortina, adds: "These are high jewel, high mechanical, high complication watches. We did five to indicate each decade of our existence."

The two men are in high spirits as they sit in the VIP area of the exhibition, which features 57 Franck Muller creations worth a total of $12 million.

The pieces include the new Vanguard Rose Skeleton Black Diamonds Southeast Asia Exclusive, which has black diamond settings as well as roses and leaves on skeletonised bridges; the Grand Central Tourbillon, which boasts the first tonneau-shaped central tourbillon; and the Round Invisible Setting Tourbillon, which features a Grand Complication as well as baguette diamonds and rubies on its white gold case, dial and bracelet.

The last watch costs a cool $1.926 million and has been spotted on the wrist of Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

There is good reason Mr Rudaz and Mr Lim are ebullient.

The Swiss luxury brand has enjoyed a higher profile in Singapore and the region ever since Cortina bought its former competitor Sincere Watch for $84.7 million in March last year.

One of the key reasons for the purchase? The distributorship rights to the Franck Muller brand in 13 countries within Asia-Pacific.

"In the past, we didn't have a really strong brand, where we own distribution, to promote. We saw the opportunity with Franck Muller," says Mr Lim.