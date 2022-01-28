Feline Fine: Pamper yourself with tiger-themed beauty products

To usher in the Year of the Tiger, beauty brands have released limited-edition make-up and skincare products, wrapping them in tiger-themed packaging.

CHANTECAILLE

The French skincare brand's best-selling Bio Lifting Mask+ ($402) gets fierce and festive new packaging, plus an upgraded formula.

Its smoothing and lifting properties have been boosted with a cocktail of new peptides and extracts to firm and contour the face and reduce signs of ageing. The new Hexapeptide Amplified ingredient is said to be 50 times more potent than the original in reducing the depth of expression wrinkles caused by muscle contraction.

The tiger print on the box is more than just decoration. A portion of proceeds from this limited-edition product will support Indian hospitality group Sujan's conservation work to protect tigers in Rajasthan, India.

Info: Available at Chantecaille counters, including Tangs at Tang Plaza

CHARLOTTE TILBURY

Stock up on the British brand's staples in lucky red tiger print - namely the bestselling Magic Cream ($150) and Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder ($78).

The brand has also launched three new auspicious shades of its Hot Lips Matte Revolution lipsticks ($52) - K-Romance, Only Muse and Walk Of A Star - perfect for festive visiting.

Info: Available at Sephora stores, including Ion Orchard, and sephora.sg

CLARINS

The brand's hero Double Serum returns in a new 75ml bottle with limited-edition packaging. The tiger etched onto the bottle is meant to represent strength and growth.

It is part of an exclusive Best of Clarins set ($218), which includes Clarins bestsellers in trial sizes - the V Shaping Facial Lift (10ml), Total Eye Lift (7ml), Tonic Body Treatment Oil (10ml) and Lip Comfort Oil (2.8ml).

Info: Available at Clarins boutiques and counters and clarins.com.sg

CLINIQUE

Fans of the Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ ($85) will be tickled to find the bottle has had a vibrant red upgrade, with a gold tiger head for a cap. The formula remains unchanged, but the fresh packaging is sure to add a spot of whimsy to one's daily skincare routine.

Info: Available at Clinique counters, including Metro Paragon and Takashimaya Shopping Centre

DR DENNIS GROSS

Consider the festive packaging your excuse to stock up on Dr Dennis Gross' Alpha-Beta Universal Daily Peel ($135) - its most famous and arguably best product. The two-step chemical peel contains a blend of five acids to gently exfoliate the skin, boost cell turnover and remove dead skin cells - clearing your complexion in time to meet your relatives.

Info: Available at Sephora stores and sephora.sg

HUDA BEAUTY

The American beauty brand founded by influencer Huda Kattan has pounced on the zodiac animal bandwagon, with a limited-edition Tiger Wild Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette ($43).

The festive colourway features nine shades, including vibrant matts and regal shimmers, encased in fierce red-and-gold tiger packaging.

Info: Available at Sephora stores and sephora.sg