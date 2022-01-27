Feline fine: Beauty products get the tiger treatment for Chinese New Year

SINGAPORE - To usher in the Year of the Tiger, beauty brands have released limited-edition make-up and skincare products, wrapping them in tiger-themed packaging.

Chantecaille

The French skincare brand's best-selling Bio Lifting Mask+ ($402) gets fierce and festive new packaging, plus an upgraded formula.

Its smoothing and lifting properties have been boosted with a cocktail of new peptides and extracts to firm and contour the face and reduce signs of ageing. The new Hexapeptide Amplified ingredient is said to be 50 times more potent than the original in reducing the depth of expression wrinkles caused by muscle contraction.

The tiger print on the box is more than just decoration. A portion of proceeds from this limited-edition product will support Indian hospitality group Sujan's conservation work to protect tigers in Rajasthan, India.

Info: Available at Chantecaille counters, including Tangs at Tang Plaza

Charlotte Tilbury