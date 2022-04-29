It has been five years since Ms Velda Tan took an interview.
Sitting down with The Straits Times at PS.Cafe, the entrepreneur is calm, composed and the picture of elegance - exactly like her Instagram persona.
It has been five years since Ms Velda Tan took an interview.
Sitting down with The Straits Times at PS.Cafe, the entrepreneur is calm, composed and the picture of elegance - exactly like her Instagram persona.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 29, 2022, with the headline Fashion insider embraces imperfection on Instagram. Subscribe