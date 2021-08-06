Fantasy gowns

A model of a "Cinderella" shoe made of glass as well as elaborate gowns (above) are part of a fashion exhibition titled The Ball, held at the Holon Design Museum in the city of Holon, Israel. Curated by fashion historian Ya'ara Keydar, the exhibition features about 120 haute couture outfits to give an overview of ballroom culture from the 14th century to the present day. The show ends in December.

PHOTOS: EPA-EFE