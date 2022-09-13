Emmy Awards: Best and worst dressed stars on the gold carpet

SINGAPORE - Officially back in full force, the 74th Emmy Awards held in Los Angeles, California was a treat for any fashion lover, as the stars turned up in full glamour to match.

On television’s biggest night, the gold carpet was awash with shades of blue and sequins, while sleek, form-fitting gowns seemed to be the ladies’ silhouette of choice.

Some opted for Old Hollywood glamour, including Euphoria star and fan favourite Zendaya, who was effortlessly stunning in a strapless black full-skirted Valentino ball gown and eventually nabbed the Best Drama Actress prize.

The men played it cool in simple, classic three-piece suits – with actors Andrew Garfield, Nicholas Braun and Seth Rogen, wearing Zegna, Dior Men and Brunello Cucinelli respectively, in an unexpected dapper showdown of all-white suits.

Here are some of the best and worst looks of the evening.

Best

Jung Ho-yeon