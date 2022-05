"Clothes are things and things have no gender," declares style adviser Echeru Padamanathan. "People are the ones who came up with the idea that clothing has to be gendered."

The 27-year-old, sporting a plunging neckline which he has fashioned out of an old T-shirt, is sitting with Leonard Cheong, founder and creative designer of Finix Wear, an edgy genderless athleisure label.